19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit Underway in Uganda

In a significant global gathering, the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit is currently unfolding at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Uganda. The summit, which spans a week, is addressing vital matters ranging from geo-political tensions and human rights to climate change and transnational crime, with a particular emphasis on inclusive multilateralism.

Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence

The theme for the NAM summit is 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'. The summit is set to be followed by the Third South Summit, which will delve into social crises such as poverty, climate change, trade, and investments. With these events, Uganda is poised to assume the chairmanship of the G-77+China alliance, further bolstering its position within global diplomatic circles.

The Non-Aligned Movement: A Historical Overview

NAM, established under the leadership of prominent figures such as Josip Broz Tito, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kwame Nkrumah, and Sukarno in 1961, is an organization that provides an equal footing to all its member states. The movement does not possess a formal constitution or permanent secretariat, with all member states having equal say within the organization. The NAM's positions are reached by consensus during the Summit Conference of Heads of State or Government, which typically convenes every three years.

Even in the aftermath of the Cold War, NAM has remained relevant, championing international cooperation, multilateralism, and national self-determination. It promotes world peace, nuclear arms control, and disarmament by nuclear powers, offering a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation. The NAM summit in Kampala has seen representation from at least 93 out of 120 invited countries, with approximately 350 delegates in attendance.