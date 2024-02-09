UCLA's Fowler Museum Returns Looted Artifacts to Asante Kingdom

In an act of historical reckoning, the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has returned seven priceless artifacts to the Asante kingdom in Ghana. These items, which include an ornamental chair, a necklace, and an elephant tail whisk, were looted during the British colonial sacking of the Asante city of Kumasi in 1874. The repatriation coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War, making this a poignant moment of reconciliation and restitution.

Advertisment

A Symbolic Return

The artifacts hold profound historical and cultural significance for the Asante people. Among them is the Ahwenie, a ceremonial chair that symbolizes the throne and power of the Asantehene, the ruler of the Asante kingdom. Another artifact, the Nsodie, is a necklace adorned with gold beads and precious stones, representing the spiritual bond between the Asantehene and his ancestors.

A Wider Context

Advertisment

This act of restitution is not an isolated event. It comes at a time when institutions around the world are reevaluating their roles in the preservation and repatriation of cultural heritage. The Fowler Museum has previously returned nearly its entire collection of Native remains and archaeological artifacts to Native American tribal communities.

A Step Towards Healing

The return of these seven artifacts is a powerful symbol of reconciliation and respect for cultural heritage. It underscores the importance of acknowledging historical wrongs and taking active steps towards rectifying them. As the world grapples with complex issues, UCLA continues to be a platform for informed dialogue and meaningful action.