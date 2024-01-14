en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

UAE’s Visa Extension Service Sees Significant Fee Hike

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
UAE’s Visa Extension Service Sees Significant Fee Hike

In a surprising shift, UAE travel industry experts have reported a significant increase in the cost of air-to-air status change service for visa extensions, with fees experiencing a sharp rise of up to 20%. The service, popular among visitors desiring to obtain a new tourist visa by transiting to a nearby country instead of heading back to their homeland, has seen its popularity surge, especially during the chillier months. This surge in demand, coupled with airline price hikes, has resulted in an approximate increase of Dh125 in the service fare.

Riding the Wave of High Demand

Shihab Parwad, the managing director of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism, attributed the cooler weather as a pivotal reason for the spike in demand for extended stays. The discontinuation of the 90-day visa option in the final quarter of 2023 led to the escalation in interest for 60-day visas, which now come with starting prices of Dh1,500, up from Dh1,300. Libin Varghese, a representative from Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC, emphasized that advanced booking could mitigate the increased costs to some extent.

Policy Changes and Their Impact

Since December 2022, the UAE has enacted a policy change whereby visit visa holders are no longer allowed to extend their stay from within the country. This shift marks a stark contrast from the more lenient rules implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic on humanitarian grounds. Furthermore, the price for a 30-day visa change by air has also seen an increase from Dh1,200 to Dh1,300, even though this option is less in demand.

The Draw of the 60-day Extension

The high demand for 60-day extensions is partly rooted in residents inviting their senior citizen relatives to enjoy extended stays in the pleasant weather. As the UAE continues to fine-tune its visa policies and services, the cost fluctuations and their impact on the tourism industry and visitors remain intriguing threads to follow in the coming months.

0
Travel & Tourism UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
1 min ago
Coffee Machines and Candles: Unpacking Onboard Restrictions on Cruise Ships
On a journey by sea, the cruise ship is a passenger’s floating home, a sanctuary of comfort and luxury. However, amidst the grandeur, there are rules – rules that ensure the safety of every soul on board. Recently, an incident that unfolded on a cruise liner reaffirms the importance of adhering to these rules, particularly
Coffee Machines and Candles: Unpacking Onboard Restrictions on Cruise Ships
England Celebrates as Pubs and Bars Reopen Amid Easing Lockdown
13 mins ago
England Celebrates as Pubs and Bars Reopen Amid Easing Lockdown
Arts Alley Project Ushers in New Wave of Dining and Entertainment in Concord
23 mins ago
Arts Alley Project Ushers in New Wave of Dining and Entertainment in Concord
ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio
3 mins ago
ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio
2024 Travel Trends: Top Ten Destinations and Experiences to Explore
6 mins ago
2024 Travel Trends: Top Ten Destinations and Experiences to Explore
Brown County Announces Opening of Selective Snowmobile Trails
12 mins ago
Brown County Announces Opening of Selective Snowmobile Trails
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
17 seconds
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
1 min
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
2 mins
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
2 mins
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
2 mins
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
2 mins
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
3 mins
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
3 mins
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
3 mins
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app