UAE’s Visa Extension Service Sees Significant Fee Hike

In a surprising shift, UAE travel industry experts have reported a significant increase in the cost of air-to-air status change service for visa extensions, with fees experiencing a sharp rise of up to 20%. The service, popular among visitors desiring to obtain a new tourist visa by transiting to a nearby country instead of heading back to their homeland, has seen its popularity surge, especially during the chillier months. This surge in demand, coupled with airline price hikes, has resulted in an approximate increase of Dh125 in the service fare.

Riding the Wave of High Demand

Shihab Parwad, the managing director of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism, attributed the cooler weather as a pivotal reason for the spike in demand for extended stays. The discontinuation of the 90-day visa option in the final quarter of 2023 led to the escalation in interest for 60-day visas, which now come with starting prices of Dh1,500, up from Dh1,300. Libin Varghese, a representative from Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC, emphasized that advanced booking could mitigate the increased costs to some extent.

Policy Changes and Their Impact

Since December 2022, the UAE has enacted a policy change whereby visit visa holders are no longer allowed to extend their stay from within the country. This shift marks a stark contrast from the more lenient rules implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic on humanitarian grounds. Furthermore, the price for a 30-day visa change by air has also seen an increase from Dh1,200 to Dh1,300, even though this option is less in demand.

The Draw of the 60-day Extension

The high demand for 60-day extensions is partly rooted in residents inviting their senior citizen relatives to enjoy extended stays in the pleasant weather. As the UAE continues to fine-tune its visa policies and services, the cost fluctuations and their impact on the tourism industry and visitors remain intriguing threads to follow in the coming months.