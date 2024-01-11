UAE Unveils Sweeping Amendments to Consumer Protection Legislation

In a bid to foster a balanced merchant-consumer relationship, the UAE's Ministry of Economy has unveiled a significant update to its consumer protection legislation. The Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2023, which rolls out substantial amendments to the Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 and its executive regulation, underscores a resolute commitment to bolstering consumer rights and welfare within the UAE.

Empowering Local Authorities

The legislative briefing, led by Undersecretary H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, stressed the enhancement of local authorities' enforcement powers. The revised law looks to embolden these bodies by granting them the necessary legislative might to ensure stringent enforcement of consumer protection laws. This initiative is set to bolster the consumer protection system at both federal and local levels, providing a more secure environment for consumers.

Merchant Obligations and Penalties

With the introduction of the new law, merchants will face stricter measures to ensure legal compliance. Over 43 merchant obligations have been outlined, alongside a list of 46 offenses. Violation of these laws could lead to penalties reaching up to AED 1 million, a move designed to deter breaches and promote fair trading practices.

Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection

One of the major introductions in the amendments is the establishment of a Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection. This body will be entrusted with handling complaints and imposing penalties, ensuring that consumer grievances are dealt with swiftly and effectively. The delegation of greater authority to local entities is a clear indication of the UAE's commitment to consumer rights.

Enhancements in Legal Procedures

The executive regulation details comprehensive legal procedures for consumer protection, covering a wide array of areas. It outlines warranty specifications, supplier obligations concerning product defects, and the prohibition of contractual clauses that could be detrimental to consumers. These crucial changes aim to create a more secure environment for purchasing goods and services, thereby enhancing the quality of life for UAE residents.

All these legislative changes align with the UAE's strategic objectives and its vision of 'We the UAE 2031'. By strengthening consumer protection, the UAE continues to evolve as a country committed to the welfare of its residents and the promotion of fair trade practices.