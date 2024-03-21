UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and King Abdullah II of Jordan Boost Bilateral Ties and Regional Stability

In a significant meeting held on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II bin al Hussein of Jordan deliberated on strengthening the brotherly relations between their nations. They discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors including development, economy, and politics, focusing on common interests and aspirations for prosperity.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

The leaders reviewed the multifaceted aspects of cooperation and joint coordination, especially in developmental and economic areas. This meeting underscored the commitment of both countries to expand their collaboration, reflecting on recent discussions between Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh of Jordan and the UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Suwaidi. Their talks aimed at advancing investment and development cooperation, including the execution of projects worth $5.5 billion agreed upon during King Abdullah's visit to the UAE.

Addressing Regional Challenges

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and King Abdullah II also tackled pressing regional and international issues, particularly the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. They emphasized the need for increased relief assistance and called for serious international efforts towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution. The discussions highlighted the leaders' keenness to maintain security and stability in the region through continuous coordination.

Future Outlook

The meeting between the UAE and Jordanian leaders is a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual support that characterizes the relationship between the two countries. Their discussions pave the way for further cooperation, not only in terms of bilateral projects but also in addressing broader regional challenges. As both nations continue to work closely, their partnership is set to contribute significantly to the development, security, and stability of the Middle East.