UAE Law Safeguards Employee Rights in Case of Cancelled Annual Leave

It’s a common occurrence in any professional setting: an employee’s annual leave is approved, plans are made, and then, suddenly, the leave gets cancelled. In the United Arab Emirates, this situation is not just a matter of inconvenience, but a potential violation of federal law. According to the Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations and its Executive Regulations, once an employer has approved an employee’s annual leave, they cannot unilaterally cancel it.

Employer Obligations and Employee Rights

The law states that an employer must notify the employee at least one month before the leave is due to commence. If for some reason the leave is cancelled without the agreement of the employee, they have the right to either carry forward the leave to the following year or receive cash compensation based on their basic salary.

Furthermore, if an employee leaves their job without having taken their approved leave, they are entitled to compensation for any unused leave, regardless of the length of the leave. This is a critical point of protection for employees, ensuring that their rights to rest and recuperation are not disregarded.

Limitations on Carrying Forward Leave

However, there are certain limitations to these protections. If an employee voluntarily chooses not to use their annual leave, they can only carry forward 50% of their leave entitlements to the next year, and this is only possible if there is an agreement with the employer. So, while the law provides robust protections for employees whose leave is cancelled by their employer, it also places reasonable limits on how much leave can be carried forward when the employee voluntarily decides not to take it.

Addressing Violations

If an employer violates these rights, the employee has recourse to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The Ministry serves as a regulatory body, ensuring compliance with the country’s employment laws and providing a mechanism for employees to report violations of their rights.

In conclusion, the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 and its Executive Regulations provide a strong framework for protecting the rights of employees in relation to their annual leave. The laws ensure that employers cannot arbitrarily cancel approved leave, that employees are compensated for unused leave, and that violations of these rights can be reported and addressed.

