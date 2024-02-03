UAE Considers Flexible Working Arrangements for Working Mothers

In the modern, fast-paced world, balancing work and motherhood has consistently posed profound challenges for women. A glimmer of hope has emerged recently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for working mothers, as a proposal for more flexible working arrangements is being considered. This initiative, aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by women returning to work following maternity leave, was put forward by Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC).

Aiming for Flexibility

Thaniah's proposal suggests a system wherein mothers with children under the age of ten could split their workday between office and home. In a world increasingly navigating towards remote work, this proposition offers a valuable lifeline to mothers who struggle with the transition back to work after maternity leave. The experiences of mothers like Muriel D'Sa, a Dubai resident who spoke about dealing with sleep deprivation and postpartum depression upon returning to work after a 45-day maternity leave, underscore the need for such flexible working arrangements.

Public Support for the Proposal

Public sentiment appears to be firmly in favor of this proposal. A poll conducted by Khaleej Times revealed that an impressive 87% of over 3,100 respondents support the idea of permitting women with young children to work from home full-time. This statistic indicates a strong societal endorsement for the concept of flexibility in the workplace, particularly for working mothers.

The Hybrid Working Model

While the proposal is progressive, its implementation depends on the nature of the job. Mohammed Anees Khalid, an HR professional, notes the potential challenges of remote work, such as the difficulty in building workplace relationships. Nonetheless, evidence suggests that hybrid working models can be effective. April Kearns, Director of People and Culture at TishTash agency, attests to the success of these models in retaining female talent and bridging the gender gap in senior positions. Kearns' experience lends credibility to the idea that a balance between office and remote work can indeed be beneficial.

Despite potential challenges, the proposal brings hope to many, including Brazilian expat mom Diellen Romualdo. However, it is acknowledged that some roles may not lend themselves to remote work. The proposition, if successfully implemented, could pave the way for a more inclusive and flexible work environment that caters to the unique demands of working mothers.