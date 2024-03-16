UAE and World Central Kitchen Boost Gaza Aid, Launch Sea Corridor Initiative 'Amalthea'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, recently held a notable meeting with Irene Gore, CEO of the International Central Kitchen Foundation "World Central Kitchen" (WCK), at Qasr al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The focus of their discussions was on enhancing cooperation to provide comprehensive relief assistance to the Gaza Strip through air, land, and sea, amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Historic Humanitarian Collaboration

The UAE and World Central Kitchen, in collaboration with the Republic of Cyprus, have successfully initiated the sea corridor project "Amalthea." This project marked a significant milestone as the first ship delivered 200 tons of food and relief supplies to Gaza. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the UAE to mobilize support for Gaza, aiming to alleviate the suffering of its residents through various means of aid delivery. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed lauded WCK's global humanitarian role, especially in crisis zones, and emphasized the UAE's commitment to ongoing collaboration with partners worldwide to support Gaza.

Mobilizing Support amid Challenges

The collaboration between the UAE and WCK has not been without its challenges. Israel has raised concerns over the potential for aid organizations to inadvertently support Hamas. These accusations led to a temporary halt in funding from some of WCK's major donors. Despite these hurdles, the UN has refuted these claims, and several countries have resumed their support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the nation's dedication to delivering urgent supplies, including 21,000 tonnes through various means, and establishing sustainable relief projects in Gaza.

Expanding Humanitarian Efforts

In addition to providing food and supplies, the UAE has also focused on medical humanitarian efforts. Hospitals in the UAE have welcomed 1,154 patients and their companions from Gaza, including 585 wounded children and cancer patients. This initiative underscores the UAE's broader commitment to supporting the Palestinian people by addressing immediate health care needs and enhancing the region's humanitarian response.

This collaboration between the UAE and World Central Kitchen, alongside international partners, represents a beacon of hope for the Gaza Strip. It not only addresses the immediate needs for food and medical care but also sets a precedent for international cooperation in crisis response. As these efforts continue, the potential for a significant positive impact on the lives of Gaza's residents grows, showcasing the power of unity and compassion in addressing some of the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.