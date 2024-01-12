UAE and Seychelles Officials Meet to Enhance Bilateral Relations

High-ranking officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Seychelles convened in a meeting to strengthen their bilateral relations. The significant participants included Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC) of the UAE, and Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Waven William, Chairperson of the International Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Seychelles and President of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development of the IPU.

Unfolding Diplomatic Discussions

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and revolved around enhancing cooperation between the FNC and the National Assembly of Seychelles. The delegates discussed the significance of mutual visits and the exchange of parliamentary expertise. Furthermore, they deliberated on the need for coordination in various parliamentary forums to strengthen their international standing.

Climate Change and Sustainable Development

Another key topic of discussion was the successful parliamentary meeting held during the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). This meeting was hosted by the FNC in collaboration with the IPU. The participants emphasized the necessity to preserve the accomplishments of the COP28 meeting and to integrate them into national plans and projects. This underlines the commitment of both nations to addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development.

Future Implications

The outcome of this meeting is expected to have far-reaching implications for the bilateral relations between the UAE and Seychelles. It sets the stage for increased cooperation and exchange of expertise in the parliamentary sector, while also highlighting the shared commitment of both nations towards climate action and sustainable growth.