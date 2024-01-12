en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

UAE and Seychelles Officials Meet to Enhance Bilateral Relations

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
UAE and Seychelles Officials Meet to Enhance Bilateral Relations

High-ranking officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Seychelles convened in a meeting to strengthen their bilateral relations. The significant participants included Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC) of the UAE, and Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Waven William, Chairperson of the International Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Seychelles and President of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development of the IPU.

Unfolding Diplomatic Discussions

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and revolved around enhancing cooperation between the FNC and the National Assembly of Seychelles. The delegates discussed the significance of mutual visits and the exchange of parliamentary expertise. Furthermore, they deliberated on the need for coordination in various parliamentary forums to strengthen their international standing.

Climate Change and Sustainable Development

Another key topic of discussion was the successful parliamentary meeting held during the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). This meeting was hosted by the FNC in collaboration with the IPU. The participants emphasized the necessity to preserve the accomplishments of the COP28 meeting and to integrate them into national plans and projects. This underlines the commitment of both nations to addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development.

Future Implications

The outcome of this meeting is expected to have far-reaching implications for the bilateral relations between the UAE and Seychelles. It sets the stage for increased cooperation and exchange of expertise in the parliamentary sector, while also highlighting the shared commitment of both nations towards climate action and sustainable growth.

0
International Affairs Seychelles UAE
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
16 mins ago
Unprecedented Hate Crime Charge Laid for Waving PFLP Flag in Toronto
In a recent development, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has provided clarity on a flag seen exhibited during a demonstration in the city. The flag, as it turns out, is associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an organization that Public Safety Canada recognizes as a ‘terrorist entity’. The PFLP, established
Unprecedented Hate Crime Charge Laid for Waving PFLP Flag in Toronto
World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats
2 hours ago
World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats
International Court of Justice Drama: Judge Nods Off During Israel's Defense Hearing
2 hours ago
International Court of Justice Drama: Judge Nods Off During Israel's Defense Hearing
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: A Beacon of Legal Advocacy at ICJ
23 mins ago
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: A Beacon of Legal Advocacy at ICJ
BlackRock Inc. Unveils Major Management Reshuffle and Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investments
1 hour ago
BlackRock Inc. Unveils Major Management Reshuffle and Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investments
Israeli Defence Relates Gaza Situation to Bosnia in ICJ, South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
1 hour ago
Israeli Defence Relates Gaza Situation to Bosnia in ICJ, South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
29 seconds
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
2 mins
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
2 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
2 mins
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
2 mins
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
2 mins
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
2 mins
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
5 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app