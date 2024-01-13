TSSPDCL Prepares for Upcoming High Electricity Demand

As the mercury begins its upward climb, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) gears up for the anticipated surge in electricity demand. The company’s chairman and managing director, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, has sounded the bugle, preparing his team for the upcoming summer and Rabi peak season’s power requirements.

Striving for Uninterrupted Power Supply

In a recent review meeting, Faruqui underscored the need to avoid unscheduled power outages and to rectify any swiftly. He insisted on immediate resolutions for consumer issues, highlighting the importance of customer welfare. The chairman’s directive comes in anticipation of high temperatures beginning February 20, which historically result in increased electricity consumption.

Focus on Energy Audits and Accurate Billing

Faruqui has called for conducting comprehensive energy audits of all 11 KV feeders, stressing on their significance in achieving efficient power distribution. Accurate billing and swift resolution of related complaints were other key areas he emphasized. Unauthorized electricity use, a significant cause of loss for power companies, was also on Faruqui’s radar. The MD urged for stringent measures to prevent such practices.

Enhanced Maintenance for Optimal Performance

Efficient maintenance of 11 KV and 33 KV feeders and sub-stations was another crucial point on Faruqui’s agenda to reduce downtime. He mandated that consumers be informed a day in advance about maintenance and repair schedules through messages or regional newspapers. This move is aimed at minimizing consumer inconvenience and ensuring transparency.

During the previous year, TSSPDCL recorded a peak demand of 9,860 megawatts, with the state experiencing a peak of 15,497 megawatts. In the Greater Hyderabad area, a maximum demand of 3,756 megawatts was recorded with 79.33 million units consumed. This year, however, the company expects a demand of 4,000 megawatts and a consumption of 83-85 million units.