en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

TSSPDCL Prepares for Upcoming High Electricity Demand

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
TSSPDCL Prepares for Upcoming High Electricity Demand

As the mercury begins its upward climb, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) gears up for the anticipated surge in electricity demand. The company’s chairman and managing director, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, has sounded the bugle, preparing his team for the upcoming summer and Rabi peak season’s power requirements.

Striving for Uninterrupted Power Supply

In a recent review meeting, Faruqui underscored the need to avoid unscheduled power outages and to rectify any swiftly. He insisted on immediate resolutions for consumer issues, highlighting the importance of customer welfare. The chairman’s directive comes in anticipation of high temperatures beginning February 20, which historically result in increased electricity consumption.

Focus on Energy Audits and Accurate Billing

Faruqui has called for conducting comprehensive energy audits of all 11 KV feeders, stressing on their significance in achieving efficient power distribution. Accurate billing and swift resolution of related complaints were other key areas he emphasized. Unauthorized electricity use, a significant cause of loss for power companies, was also on Faruqui’s radar. The MD urged for stringent measures to prevent such practices.

Enhanced Maintenance for Optimal Performance

Efficient maintenance of 11 KV and 33 KV feeders and sub-stations was another crucial point on Faruqui’s agenda to reduce downtime. He mandated that consumers be informed a day in advance about maintenance and repair schedules through messages or regional newspapers. This move is aimed at minimizing consumer inconvenience and ensuring transparency.

During the previous year, TSSPDCL recorded a peak demand of 9,860 megawatts, with the state experiencing a peak of 15,497 megawatts. In the Greater Hyderabad area, a maximum demand of 3,756 megawatts was recorded with 79.33 million units consumed. This year, however, the company expects a demand of 4,000 megawatts and a consumption of 83-85 million units.

0
Energy UAE Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
1 hour ago
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability
In a stride towards enhanced power supply, Punjab’s Minister for Power and Public Works, Harbhajan Singh ETO, announced the commissioning of two robust power transformers by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL). A 160 MVA, 220/66KV transformer has been installed in Kharar and a 100 MVA, 220/66KV in Talwandi Sabo. The combined endeavour, costing
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
3 hours ago
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
Revolutionary Solar Technology Set to Transform Consumer Electronics
3 hours ago
Revolutionary Solar Technology Set to Transform Consumer Electronics
Duke Energy's Massive Transformer Move Set to Disrupt Traffic in York County
2 hours ago
Duke Energy's Massive Transformer Move Set to Disrupt Traffic in York County
Escalating Crisis: Damaged Transformers Overwhelm Bijbehara's Electrical Department
3 hours ago
Escalating Crisis: Damaged Transformers Overwhelm Bijbehara's Electrical Department
Qatar's Grid-Scale Battery Market: Poised for Growth Amid Renewable Energy Boom
3 hours ago
Qatar's Grid-Scale Battery Market: Poised for Growth Amid Renewable Energy Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
45 seconds
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
50 seconds
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
1 min
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
3 mins
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
3 mins
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
3 mins
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
4 mins
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app