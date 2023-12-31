The Burj Khalifa Lights Up the Sky to Usher in the New Year 2024

The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is set to be the centerpiece of a grand spectacle as Dubai ushers in the New Year 2024. The iconic tower will light up with a mesmerizing display of fireworks, LED shows, and waterworks, marking a visual feast for the eyes and a symbol of hope and joy for the new year.

The Spectacle of Light and Fire

With 15,682 pyrotechnics set to be launched from 365 strategic firing positions across over 2,800 unique locations, the fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa is expected to be nothing short of breathtaking. Complementing this spectacle, 22,000 gallons of water will be fired into the air, creating a stunning contrast against the backdrop of the night sky. The entire event will be streamed live on EMAAR Dubai’s official YouTube Channel, allowing spectators from around the globe to be a part of the celebrations.

Embracing the Festive Spirit

As the clock strikes midnight, the sky will erupt in a kaleidoscope of colors, signaling the start of the New Year. The event is not just about the visual spectacle; it is also a celebration of diversity and unity. People from various backgrounds will gather to witness the fireworks and partake in the festivities, embodying the spirit of togetherness that the celebration represents.

New Year Celebrations Across the UAE

While the Burj Khalifa is at the heart of the New Year festivities, other areas in the UAE are also gearing up for their own grand celebrations. Abu Dhabi is planning a record-breaking 60-minute-long fireworks display, while Ras Al Khaimah will feature a 4.5 km display of fireworks and a drone show across Al Marjan Island. In total, Dubai will host 45 fireworks displays across 32 locations, making the city a beacon of light and celebration as it steps into the New Year.