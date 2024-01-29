Successful DNA Sequencing of UAE's National Ghaf Tree: A Leap for Conservation and Adaptation

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) and M42 have announced the successful completion of the DNA sequencing and analysis of the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Ghaf tree, scientifically known as Prosopis cineraria, is celebrated for its resilience in arid environments and boasts a lifespan of up to 120 years.

Significance of the Ghaf Tree

Playing a crucial role in stabilizing desert soil, the Ghaf tree provides a habitat for wildlife, and has been traditionally used for medicinal purposes, as well as for feeding livestock. Moreover, it stands as a symbol of hospitality and generosity in the UAE.

Methodology and Results

The genome sequencing was carried out using advanced sequencing platforms from Oxford Nanopore Technologies, yielding high-quality data with a mapping rate of over 99% and a significant rise in genome coverage compared to the existing reference. This research was conducted by the Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

Implications of the Study

The project is a component of wider research efforts to fathom the genetic traits that enable organisms to endure in harsh environments - a matter of increasing importance considering the global impacts of climate change. The findings from this study are projected to contribute to conservation efforts, the understanding of drought resistance in plants, and the development of trees adaptable to various ecological conditions, which holds significance for both environmental and human health.

This research initiative was unveiled at Arab Health 2024 in Dubai, where M42, as the event's Global Health Partner, showcased its health technology capabilities. The technology used in sequencing the Ghaf tree also yields methylation data, which is valuable for conservation and understanding gene functionality. The EAD is planning to utilise this research to shape policies and conservation frameworks to ensure the sustainability of the Ghaf species for future generations and to conserve the UAE's natural heritage.