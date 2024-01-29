Sharjah's Ruler Inspects Projects Bolstering Food and Water Security

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah and member of the Supreme Council, recently embarked on an inspection tour of two significant projects in the Mleiha region of Sharjah. These initiatives, a high-tech wheat farm and the expansive Mudina water tank, are essential components in the region's efforts to bolster food and water security.

High-Tech Revolution in Wheat Farming

During his visit to the wheat farm, Sheikh Sultan bore witness to the cutting-edge agricultural techniques in operation. Ground sensors and a weather station have been integrated into the farm's infrastructure to ensure optimal water conservation and crop yield. The farm, currently in its second year, has undergone expansion to 37 lines across 1,900 hectares. The overarching focus is the production of high-quality, organic wheat crops. The farm's operations are augmented by a state-of-the-art irrigation system, 300 tonnes of high-purity seeds, and a whopping 24,000 tonnes of organic fertilizers.

The Mudina Water Tank Project: A Beacon of Water Security

Sheikh Sultan also inspected the Mudina water tank project, a part of a broader network of lakes and tanks scattered throughout Sharjah. With a staggering capacity to hold 1.3 billion gallons of water, this tank is positioned to offer substantial support to various agricultural and breeding projects. The reservoir will significantly contribute to enhancing the region's water security, a critical issue in the arid climate of the Middle East.

Project Timeline and Key Attendees

The first phase of the water tank project is projected to reach completion by the end of December this year, with the second phase expected to conclude by June 2025. During his visits, Sheikh Sultan was accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, the Minister of Health and Prevention, along with other high-ranking officials.