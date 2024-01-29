Sharjah Unveils New Identity, Emphasizing Cultural, Economic Growth

In a momentous event held on Al Noor Island, the Emirate of Sharjah revealed its new identity, promising to encapsulate the emirate's visual, cultural, and artistic heritage. The unveiling was graced by the presence of Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

Sharjah's Vision Embodied

The new identity stands as the realization of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi's vision. Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed emphasized that this vision has greatly contributed to Sharjah's global reputation across a multitude of sectors.

Highlighting Sharjah's Strengths

The identity aims to shine a spotlight on Sharjah's appeal as a destination not just for tourism, but also for living, work, study, and investment. The ceremony was a visual treat, with Sheikh Sultan touring exhibition pavilions that brought the new identity to life through artistic performances.

Open Invitation to the World

Seen as an open invitation for the world to discover Sharjah's richness and diversity, the identity underscores the emirate's unique cultural, entertainment, and economic aspects. Sharjah, named World Book Capital in 2019 by UNESCO, is renowned for its strong cultural heritage, historical achievements, and urban development. Its contributions to industry and environmental sustainability are commendable.

Sharjah's GDP growth rate witnessed an increase of 5.2% in 2022, reaching approximately Dhs136.9 billion, indicating the ongoing growth across its sectors. Home to numerous museums, art galleries, and cultural centers, Sharjah is a testament to the harmonious blending of tradition and modernity.