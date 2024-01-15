Sharjah Asset Management to Highlight Investment Opportunities at Real Estate Exhibition

Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, is gearing up to participate in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition, a platform designed to showcase premier real estate and investment projects. The exhibition seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange among real estate professionals, investors, and business sector representatives from both local and international backgrounds.

Platform for Economic Expansion

The company is set to highlight its proactive role in government investments, asset management, and real estate development. It will feature its prominent investment and real estate projects, notably, the Saaja Industrial Oasis project. Sharjah Asset Management's mission is to augment economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah through public and private sector partnerships, promoting investment, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Reportage Properties at ACRES 2024

Reportage Properties, a top UAE real estate developer, will also be participating in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES 2024, presenting their UAE-centric portfolio along with their international projects. Aref Ismail Al Khoori, the founder and chairman, expressed optimism about the robust performance and steady growth trends of the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. The Sharjah real estate market recorded a trading volume of Dh13.4 billion in the first half of 2023, marking a 19.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Special Offers and Promising Investment Opportunities

The event is slated to feature various enticing offers, including discounts of up to 40% for clients making cash payments, underlining the promising investment opportunities in Sharjah. Shurooq, a leading real estate development company in Sharjah, will be spotlighting their luxury 'Aysha Residence' development on Maryam Island and the limited availability of Phase 4 for 'Sharjah Sustainable City' at this event. They also intend to unveil their Khorfakkan luxury residential project 'Ajwan', offering investment opportunities for attendees. The event is expected to serve as a bridge for developers, investors, and real estate aficionados to explore and engage with Sharjah's vibrant property landscape.