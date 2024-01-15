en English
UAE

Shamal Holding Ushers in a New Era of Luxury with Baccarat Hotel and Residences

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Shamal Holding Ushers in a New Era of Luxury with Baccarat Hotel and Residences

Shamal Holding, the prominent investment group renowned for its ownership of Dubai Harbour and Skydive Dubai, has taken the wraps off the commencement of construction for the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) maiden Baccarat Hotel and Residences. This landmark announcement sets the stage for the grand unveiling scheduled for 2026 and is a testament to Dubai’s ceaseless evolution as a global hub of luxury and innovation.

Baccarat Hotel and Residences: A New Chapter in Luxury Living

The mixed-use development, slated to tower over Downtown Dubai, is designed to embody a marriage of comfort and grandeur. The project will house a 144-room hotel and 49 private residences, all to be managed under the esteemed banner of SH Hotels and Resorts. The blueprint for this ambitious development draws a rich tapestry of inspiration from Baccarat’s legacy as a French crystal company. Known globally for its unwavering commitment to luxury, Baccarat’s first foray into the realm of hospitality was the acclaimed Baccarat Hotel New York, a testament to the brand’s versatility and elegance.

An Ensemble of Excellence

The project is a result of the collaborative efforts of several globally recognized entities. The architectural magnificence will be the handiwork of the renowned Studio Libeskind, while the interior design finesse will be courtesy of Studio 1508 London. The development will be steered by Dubai developer H&H Development in partnership with Shamal Holding, bringing together a constellation of expertise to realize this landmark project.

A Vision of Redefined Luxury

Abdulla Binhabtoor, the Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, underscored the project’s mission to offer a contemporary lifestyle experience. The vision, he emphasized, was to redefine luxury living, encapsulating the essence of modern refinement within the framework of traditional grandeur.

In the words of Miltos Bosinis, the CEO of H&H Development, the project represents a confident stride in their regional expertise. The commitment to excellence and innovation in construction, he elaborated, would be integral to the fruition of this landmark project. With this venture, Dubai continues its trajectory as a city at the forefront of architectural innovation and luxury living, setting new benchmarks for the world to follow.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

