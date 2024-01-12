Ruler of Abu Dhabi Enacts Law to Establish Hazardous Materials Management Centre

In a significant move towards environmental safety, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has instituted a landmark law to establish the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre. This ambitious initiative is aimed at aligning with international best practices while ensuring the highest standards of community and environmental protection.

Integration Under Abu Dhabi Police

The newly created centre will operate under the authority of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. This strategic move aims to create an integrated ecosystem enhancing the effective management of hazardous materials across the Emirate. The decision marks a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s commitment to environmental safety and sustainability.

Centre’s Roles and Responsibilities

The centre’s responsibilities are multifaceted and comprehensive. From formulating and executing general policies and strategic plans to overseeing local sectors and entities dealing with hazardous materials, the centre is designed to be a powerful tool in hazardous materials management. Additional responsibilities include establishing a dedicated central operations room and creating an electronic system for data reporting. The centre will also focus on building a comprehensive database for hazardous materials and conduct scientific studies and research to ensure effective hazardous materials management.

Enforcing Legislation and Safety Protocols

An important role of the centre is to enforce legislation related to hazardous materials to ensure adherence to safety protocols. It will also develop mechanisms for the management of confiscated hazardous materials. Through these stringent measures, the centre is expected to play a pivotal role in safeguarding both the environment and the community.