en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
UAE

Ruler of Abu Dhabi Enacts Law to Establish Hazardous Materials Management Centre

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Ruler of Abu Dhabi Enacts Law to Establish Hazardous Materials Management Centre

In a significant move towards environmental safety, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has instituted a landmark law to establish the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre. This ambitious initiative is aimed at aligning with international best practices while ensuring the highest standards of community and environmental protection.

Integration Under Abu Dhabi Police

The newly created centre will operate under the authority of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. This strategic move aims to create an integrated ecosystem enhancing the effective management of hazardous materials across the Emirate. The decision marks a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s commitment to environmental safety and sustainability.

Centre’s Roles and Responsibilities

The centre’s responsibilities are multifaceted and comprehensive. From formulating and executing general policies and strategic plans to overseeing local sectors and entities dealing with hazardous materials, the centre is designed to be a powerful tool in hazardous materials management. Additional responsibilities include establishing a dedicated central operations room and creating an electronic system for data reporting. The centre will also focus on building a comprehensive database for hazardous materials and conduct scientific studies and research to ensure effective hazardous materials management.

Enforcing Legislation and Safety Protocols

An important role of the centre is to enforce legislation related to hazardous materials to ensure adherence to safety protocols. It will also develop mechanisms for the management of confiscated hazardous materials. Through these stringent measures, the centre is expected to play a pivotal role in safeguarding both the environment and the community.

0
UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

UAE

See more
14 mins ago
Dubai Chambers Hosts Workshop on Global Best Practices in Construction Contracts
Recently, Dubai Chambers conducted an online workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding and adoption of global best practices in construction contracts and dispute resolution among Dubai-based companies. The session, attended by over 50 representatives of various companies, focused on key issues that often arise in construction contracts. FIDIC’s Role in Standardizing Construction Contracts The workshop
Dubai Chambers Hosts Workshop on Global Best Practices in Construction Contracts
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth
7 hours ago
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
8 hours ago
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
UAE's G42 Faces U.S. Scrutiny Over China Ties: Implications for Global Tech Alliances
1 hour ago
UAE's G42 Faces U.S. Scrutiny Over China Ties: Implications for Global Tech Alliances
Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability
5 hours ago
Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability
Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability
5 hours ago
Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
17 seconds
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
39 seconds
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
43 seconds
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
55 seconds
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
1 min
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
1 min
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
2 mins
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
2 mins
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
2 mins
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app