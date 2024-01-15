Rectifying Job Title Discrepancies on UAE Visas: A Comprehensive Guide

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a unique aspect of expatriates’ visas is the inclusion of their job titles, a feature that can cause complications if the title does not align with their current role. Inconsistencies between the visa job title and the actual job profile can invite increased scrutiny when applying for business visas or traveling within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Moreover, it can potentially impact bank loan applications, as the job title might be perceived as inferior compared to the salary.

The Process of Changing Job Title on a UAE Visa

To amend the job title on a visa, the process diverges depending on the nature of the company. For employees working for mainland companies, they must first update their records with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), followed by the immigration authority. However, for those stationed in free zones, the process is more straightforward. Here, only the visa sticker needs to be refreshed via the free zone authority.

Role of Educational Certificates and Designation Validity

The alteration might necessitate attested educational certificates to meet MOHRE’s criteria. Interestingly, from an immigration perspective, authorities are primarily concerned with the validity of the visa, paying less heed to the designation. This highlights a significant disparity between the bureaucratic approach of different authorities.

Employer’s Responsibility and Employee’s Rights

Employers also have a significant role to play in ensuring that the job title accurately reflects the role of the employee. They are obligated to use the standard employment contract that aligns with the job offer, and to educate employees about their rights and obligations. Employees, on the other hand, should feel empowered to discuss any discrepancies in the job title with their employer and seek necessary amendments.

In conclusion, while job title discrepancies on a UAE visa can cause complications, the process of rectifying such issues is relatively straightforward. The key is to ensure open communication with employers and to understand the processes involved in updating the visa details.