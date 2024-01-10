en English
Science & Technology

RecFaces to Showcase Advanced Biometric Software at Intersec 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
RecFaces to Showcase Advanced Biometric Software at Intersec 2024

In a world increasingly dominated by digital identities, biometric advancements are revolutionizing security and access control. A key player in this arena is RecFaces, a distinguished developer of facial recognition software. Set to display its cutting-edge technology at the Intersec exhibition in Dubai from January 16-18, 2024, RecFaces is expected to change the face of the global security industry with its latest offering – the Id-Guard facial biometric software solution.

Id-Guard: A Game-Changer in Biometrics

The Id-Guard software stands out in the industry with its ability to handle over a thousand real-time video streams simultaneously. The software, integrated with Milestone XProtect Video Management Software (VMS), is powered by one of the top algorithms, as validated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Certified by Milestone Marketplace, Id-Guard offers a swift, ready-to-use solution that can be deployed without extensive development.

Compatibility and Integration

Compatible with both Microsoft Windows and Linux, Id-Guard can be used in virtual environments, emphasizing the software’s versatility. RecFaces highlights the ease of integration with VMS and access control systems (ACS), which enables integrators to devote attention to critical business tasks. This feature underscores the company’s commitment to delivering user-friendly yet robust security solutions.

Intersec Exhibition: A Platform for Strategic Partnerships

At Intersec, RecFaces aims to demonstrate the application of biometrics in security and access control, forging strategic partnerships and expanding into new markets. The company will be conducting presentations in the Thought Leadership Pavilion, providing an opportunity for industry professionals to engage in insightful discussions about the future of security technology. RecFaces invites media, clients, partners, and industry professionals to visit Milestone’s booth S1-i23 to explore their integrations and products.

In parallel, the launch of AgPick ID, an advanced facial recognition app by AgPick Technology, adds another layer to the biometric security narrative. Using advanced biometric technology, it immediately identifies workers, offering protection against ID fraud and ensuring accurate payment. Integrated with the AgPick system, it effectively eliminates the need for crew ID cards and reduces admin time.

As biometric technology evolves, the implications for security, access control, and even worker management are profound. Companies like RecFaces and AgPick Technology are leading the charge, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of digital identity and security.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

