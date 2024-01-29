Ras Al Khaimah Unveils First JW Marriott Branded Residences in GCC

On Al Marjan Island, the heart of Ras Al Khaimah's surging real estate market, a new beacon of luxury living is rising. With an estimated value of Dh4.8 billion, the JW Marriott Residences & JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort is set to transform the landscape of the region's property market. This landmark project is the fruit of a partnership between WOW Resorts and Marriott International, initiated in November 2023, and marks the debut of the JW Marriott residential brand in the GCC.

Impressive Valuation and Strategic Development

The JW Marriott Residences & Resort, due for completion by 2026, is an embodiment of cutting-edge design and exceptional hospitality. The project is expected to further boost Ras Al Khaimah's appeal to global investors by offering luxury waterfront living and the potential for high returns on investment. With home prices on Al Marjan Island escalating by a whopping 35-50% since the start of 2023, this development is a strategic move within a thriving market.

What the Project Entails

Comprising 474 residential units, including 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and lavish penthouses, as well as 264 guest rooms, the JW Marriott Residences & Resort promises a new standard of living. The project is designed by renowned Beverly Hills Architect Tony Ashai and is overseen by the Dubai-based Architecture Design Unit. With a focus on top-tier amenities, the resort aims to become an iconic landmark in the region, redefining coastal living in the UAE market and beyond.

Future Investments and Market Transformation

WOW Resorts' commitment to transforming the hospitality and real estate market is further signified by its plans to invest another Dh3 billion in the UAE soon. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, endorsed the project's potential to deliver high investment returns and to establish Al Marjan Island as a premium destination for branded residences and luxury living. The introduction of the JW Marriott Residences & Resort is not just a development; it's a testament to the dynamism and potential of the UAE's real estate market.