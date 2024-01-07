en English
Travel & Tourism

Paramount Hotel Dubai Triumphs at Hozpitality Excellence Awards with Triple Win

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Paramount Hotel Dubai Triumphs at Hozpitality Excellence Awards with Triple Win

Paramount Hotel Dubai, under the management of DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, has achieved significant recognition at the Hozpitality Excellence Awards, earning three notable titles. The hotel, an epitome of the Paramount Pictures brand, weaves a century of entertainment history into its service and design, providing a cinematic hospitality experience that is an amalgamation of luxury, creativity, and local culture.

Paramount Hotel Dubai: A Triumphant Success

The illustrious hotel has secured top positions in three categories at the Hozpitality Excellence Awards, a testament to its dedication to unparalleled hospitality and excellence. Paramount Hotel Dubai was bestowed with the Five Star Hotel of the Year – Judges Choice, underlining its commitment to luxury standards and guest experience.

Unique Dining and Event Venue Recognized

The hotel’s Craft Table – Artisan Café & Bakery clinched the Restaurant of the Year – Casual Dining (Gold Award). This award-winning dining spot is celebrated for its exceptional culinary experience fused with a casual, chic setting. Furthermore, The Screening Room, known for its dual functionality as an event venue and private luxury cinema, was honored with the Banquet Venue of the Year (Silver Award).

Commitment to Redefining Hospitality

The General Manager and Senior Vice President of Hospitality expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing the success to the relentless dedication of the team. Paramount Hotel Dubai aspires to continue redefining hospitality, infusing its unique blend of Hollywood glamour and innovative entertainment, with an aim to provide guests with unforgettable experiences.

Travel & Tourism UAE
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

