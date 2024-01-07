Paramount Hotel Dubai Triumphs at Hozpitality Excellence Awards with Triple Win

Paramount Hotel Dubai, under the management of DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, has achieved significant recognition at the Hozpitality Excellence Awards, earning three notable titles. The hotel, an epitome of the Paramount Pictures brand, weaves a century of entertainment history into its service and design, providing a cinematic hospitality experience that is an amalgamation of luxury, creativity, and local culture.

Paramount Hotel Dubai: A Triumphant Success

The illustrious hotel has secured top positions in three categories at the Hozpitality Excellence Awards, a testament to its dedication to unparalleled hospitality and excellence. Paramount Hotel Dubai was bestowed with the Five Star Hotel of the Year – Judges Choice, underlining its commitment to luxury standards and guest experience.

Unique Dining and Event Venue Recognized

The hotel’s Craft Table – Artisan Café & Bakery clinched the Restaurant of the Year – Casual Dining (Gold Award). This award-winning dining spot is celebrated for its exceptional culinary experience fused with a casual, chic setting. Furthermore, The Screening Room, known for its dual functionality as an event venue and private luxury cinema, was honored with the Banquet Venue of the Year (Silver Award).

Commitment to Redefining Hospitality

The General Manager and Senior Vice President of Hospitality expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing the success to the relentless dedication of the team. Paramount Hotel Dubai aspires to continue redefining hospitality, infusing its unique blend of Hollywood glamour and innovative entertainment, with an aim to provide guests with unforgettable experiences.