en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
UAE

New Year Celebrations in Middle East: A Symphony of Joy and Resilience

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
New Year Celebrations in Middle East: A Symphony of Joy and Resilience

The dawn of 2024 witnessed jubilant celebrations across Middle Eastern countries as they bid farewell to the previous year and ushered in the new year with stunning exhibitions of light and sound. Major cities swarmed with locals and tourists alike, all drawn by the magnetic allure of the annual festivities. As the clock struck midnight, the night skies erupted in a cascade of vibrant colors, marking a hopeful start to the new year.

Extravagant Celebrations Amidst On-Going Conflicts

The ebullient atmosphere, however, was tempered by the stark contrast of ongoing conflicts and security concerns in certain areas. Despite the shadows of war looming over the region, the spirit of resilience was palpable as locals sought to find moments of joy and unity in the midst of adversity. This juxtaposition served as a poignant reminder of the region’s resilience and the enduring hope of its people.

A Spectacle of Unity in The United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, the arrival of the new year was marked by record-breaking fireworks and innovative drone shows. These grand spectacles not only showcased the country’s technological prowess but also embodied a spirit of unity and optimism for the year ahead. The celebrations served as a testament to the nation’s commitment to progress and its unwavering hope for a future defined by peace and prosperity.

Subdued Celebrations in Israel

Over in Israel, the celebrations adopted a more subdued tone due to the ongoing war in Gaza. Yet, despite the prevailing conflict, Israelis found ways to embrace the new year with a sense of levity. This resilience in the face of adversity highlighted the indomitable spirit of the Israeli people, even as over a hundred hostages remain held by Hamas and its allies in the Gaza Strip.

The celebrations across the Middle East, both grand and subdued, served as a testament to the region’s penchant for vibrant festivities and its enduring spirit of resilience. As the new year unfolds, there is a collective hope for peace, unity, and prosperity across the region, a sentiment that is reflected in the joyous celebrations and communal spirit of the occasion.

0
UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture

By Hadeel Hashem

Moglix Eyes Exponential Growth in Dubai and UAE Amid Digital Procurement Revolution

By Hadeel Hashem

T20I Face-Off: UAE Clinches Victory Over Afghanistan, Series Tied

By Salman Khan

The Burj Khalifa Lights Up the Sky to Usher in the New Year 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Nokia Unveils Global Offers on G42 5G Smartphone ...
@India · 1 day
Nokia Unveils Global Offers on G42 5G Smartphone ...
heart comment 0
Dubai Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration at Burj Khalifa

By Momen Zellmi

Dubai Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration at Burj Khalifa
India and UAE to Kickstart ‘Desert Cyclone 2024’: A Leap in Military Diplomacy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

India and UAE to Kickstart 'Desert Cyclone 2024': A Leap in Military Diplomacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Strengthening India-UAE Relations

By Rafia Tasleem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Strengthening India-UAE Relations
Desert Cyclone: India and UAE Gears Up for Inaugural Joint Military Exercise

By Rafia Tasleem

Desert Cyclone: India and UAE Gears Up for Inaugural Joint Military Exercise
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
10 seconds
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
33 seconds
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
55 seconds
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
1 min
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
6 mins
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
7 mins
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
8 mins
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
8 mins
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
8 mins
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app