Miral Triumphs with Over 170 Awards, Reinforcing Yas and Saadiyat Island as Premier Destinations

Abu Dhabi’s Miral, an eminent creator of immersive destinations and experiences, has reached a significant milestone by bagging over 170 regional and international awards. The accolades serve as a testament to Yas Island and Saadiyat Island’s standing as leading destinations for excellence and innovation. The recognition encompassed a wide range of sectors, from theme parks and cultural attractions to marketing campaigns, further bolstering Abu Dhabi’s global tourism standing.

Yas Island: A Beacon of Awards and Accolades

Yas Island, a major player in the awards tally, has amassed over 130 distinctive awards, including the coveted title of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination from the World Travel Awards and the Best Holiday Destination from the International Travel Awards. The island’s theme parks, including the renowned Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, have been lauded for their innovative events and attractions.

Not to be overlooked, Yas Island’s marketing campaigns also garnered multiple recognitions, including wins at the MEPRA and EFFIE Awards MENA. The accolades reflect the island’s successful endeavors to provide a unique and memorable experience for all its visitors.

Saadiyat Island: A Symphony of Luxurious Experiences

Saadiyat Island has carved its own niche with over 40 prestigious awards, affirming its position as a locale of world-class resorts and cultural attractions. The Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort bagged the World Travel Awards, and Tean at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort clinched the World Culinary Awards. These wins spotlight the island’s dedication to providing exceptional culinary and hospitality experiences.

SeaWorld: A New Addition with Significant Impact

SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the latest entertainment addition to Yas Island, has made a substantial impression by winning awards such as the TEA Awards for Outstanding Achievement and the Park World Excellence Awards for Best Use of Theming. The accolades underscore SeaWorld’s commitment to providing innovative and immersive experiences.

Miral: A Commitment to Excellence

Miral’s dedication to delivering excellent customer experiences has been acknowledged with wins at the International Customer Experience Awards and the Global Search Awards for its notable SEO campaign. Miral Destinations, the marketing arm for Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, was named the Best Destinations Promoter UAE at the International Business Magazine Awards. The win underscores Miral’s success in promoting Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as premier attractions, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning reputation as a global tourism hub.