en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
UAE

Lahore Battles Smog with Revolutionary Artificial Rainfall

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Lahore Battles Smog with Revolutionary Artificial Rainfall

In a pioneering move to combat the dire smog situation, Lahore has successfully conducted its first-ever artificial rainfall operation. The initiative, a collaboration between Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a team from the United Arab Emirates’ meteorology department led by Ahmed Al-Kamal, has been hailed as a significant milestone in weather modification.

A Revolutionary Response to Smog

Under the watchful eyes of the UAE’s Meteorological Department delegation, clouds over Lahore were seeded to induce artificial rainfall, marking the first successful implementation of this method in the city. This endeavor resulted in Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) levels dropping below 200 for several days. Given the city’s constant struggle with pollution, this improvement registered as a considerable achievement.

Challenges Persist Despite Progress

Despite this innovative approach and subsequent progress, Lahore’s air quality remains a serious concern. With the AQI reported at an unhealthy 189 early one day and escalating to 218 later on, the city continues to grapple with pollution levels far exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended limits. This alarming situation has prompted health warnings for residents to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks and using air purifiers.

Riding the Wave of Innovation

As the Punjab government and foreign experts continue to explore the use of artificial rainfall to further reduce smog levels, Lahore’s inhabitants are urged to take proactive measures to protect themselves against the damaging effects of smog. The success of this initiative has opened up new avenues in the fight against environmental challenges, raising hopes for a healthier Lahore.

0
UAE Weather
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE

By Hadeel Hashem

Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan Launch Flagship Store in Dubai: A Celebration of Indian Artistry

By Dil Bar Irshad

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi

By Salman Khan

The Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Letters of Light' Exhibition: A Deep Dive into Calligraphic Art

By BNN Correspondents

Azizi Developments Wraps up 2023 with Record Growth, Sets Sights on 20 ...
@UAE · 20 mins
Azizi Developments Wraps up 2023 with Record Growth, Sets Sights on 20 ...
heart comment 0
Dubai Municipality to Launch ‘DM Food Elite’ Rating Program in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Dubai Municipality to Launch 'DM Food Elite' Rating Program in 2024
Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE’s Emiratization Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's Emiratization Efforts
Qashio Partners with Emirates Skywards to Enhance Business Travel Experience

By Hadeel Hashem

Qashio Partners with Emirates Skywards to Enhance Business Travel Experience
Ajith Kumar’s Dubai Holiday Sparks Excitement among Fans

By Hadeel Hashem

Ajith Kumar's Dubai Holiday Sparks Excitement among Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
14 seconds
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
15 seconds
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
24 seconds
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
41 seconds
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
44 seconds
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE
52 seconds
mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE
Frankie Bridge Embraces 'January Cliché' with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year's Eve
54 seconds
Frankie Bridge Embraces 'January Cliché' with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year's Eve
Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking Diagnosis
1 min
Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking Diagnosis
Arienne Childrey: An Openly Transgender Candidate's Historic Run for Ohio Legislature
1 min
Arienne Childrey: An Openly Transgender Candidate's Historic Run for Ohio Legislature
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
24 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app