Travel & Tourism

Iconic Dubai Hotel Rebrands to ‘Address Dubai Mall’: A Commitment to Luxury and Excellence

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Iconic Dubai Hotel Rebrands to ‘Address Dubai Mall’: A Commitment to Luxury and Excellence

The iconic Address Fountain Views hotel in Dubai has undergone a significant transformation. As of January 8, 2024, the prestigious property is known as the ‘Address Dubai Mall’. This strategic rebranding initiative is the brainchild of the property owner, Emaar Properties, a company committed to preserving the hotel’s iconic reputation while continuing to deliver the high standards of luxury and service synonymous with the Address Hotels + Resorts brand.

A Prime Location

The Address Dubai Mall is strategically situated with a direct connection to the Dubai Mall, heralded as the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination. This enviable location offers guests effortless access to a plethora of shopping and entertainment options, including the newly opened Chinatown.

Unmatched Facilities

Boasting 193 hotel rooms and 783 residences, the Address Dubai Mall provides a luxurious stay for all its guests. The property is supplemented by six gourmet restaurants, each offering a unique dining experience, and comprehensive spa facilities providing the ultimate relaxation retreat.

More Than a Name Change

According to Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar, the rebranding signifies more than just a name change. It is a promise to uphold the hotel’s iconic status and commitment to unmatched luxury and excellence in hospitality. This statement underlines the group’s dedication to maintaining the property’s iconic status while ensuring the signature experience associated with the Address Hotels + Resorts brand remains uncompromised.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

