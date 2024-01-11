flydubai Boosts Inflight Entertainment with PressReader Integration

Dubai-based airline, flydubai, has significantly upgraded its inflight entertainment offerings by incorporating PressReader into its services. This integration provides passengers on 70% of flydubai’s fleet with complimentary access to an extensive range of digital magazines through the airline’s inflight entertainment system. The initiative is part of a burgeoning partnership between flydubai and PressReader, which additionally enables passengers in the flydubai Business Lounge at Dubai International Airport to download their preferred publications via the PressReader app, linked to the lounge’s WiFi network.

Expanding Inflight Entertainment Options

The integration of PressReader is set to be extended to additional aircraft in the coming months, enhancing the experience for an even greater number of passengers. This initiative aligns with flydubai’s dedication to improving customer experience and offering paperless alternatives to traditional print publications. By providing access to a wide array of digital magazines, the airline not only improves the passenger experience but also contributes to a more sustainable approach to in-flight entertainment.

RAVE Inflight Entertainment System

flydubai’s latest aircraft are equipped with the RAVE inflight entertainment system by Safran Passenger Innovations. The system features full HD screens and a multitude of entertainment options. These services are complimentary for Business Class passengers and available for purchase for those travelling in Economy Class. The integration of PressReader further enriches this entertainment offering, providing passengers with a seamless and engaging reading experience during their flight.

flydubai’s Network and Fleet

flydubai operates a network of over 120 destinations in 54 countries with a fleet of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft. The integration of PressReader into the inflight entertainment services of such an extensive network marks a significant step in flydubai’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and aligning with modern, digital trends in inflight entertainment.