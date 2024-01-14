Fair Weather Ahead for UAE Amid Rising Demand for Visa Changes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised for a fair weather outlook, according to forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Partial cloudiness is expected over some regions, with the likelihood of humidity during nighttime and early morning in internal and coastal areas. The UAE’s two most populous cities, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will see comfortable temperatures, ranging between 15-28 degrees Celsius and 17-27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The NCM also anticipates light to moderate wind conditions across the region, with calm seas predicted in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Surge in Demand for Visa Status Changes

In a separate development, the UAE has experienced a significant increase in demand for airport-to-airport visa status modifications. This trend has been particularly noticeable in the cooler months, leading to a fare augmentation of up to 20%. Industry experts within the travel sector attribute this surge to the discontinuation of the 90-day visa, which has consequently spurred demand for 60-day visas.

Implications for Visa Holders and the Travel Industry

The cost for a 60-day visa now commences at Dh1,500, marking a rise from the previous rate of Dh1,300. The fee for a 30-day visa change by air has also ascended from Dh1,200 to Dh1,300. This shift in visa regulations, which saw the option for visit visa holders to extend their stay within the country discontinued in December 2022, has had a significant impact on the travel industry and visa processes.

Increased Demand Among Senior Citizens

Statistics reveal a marked increase in the demand for longer-duration visas, especially among senior citizens. The price hikes for visa changes and the high demand for longer stays reflect the broader changes in the UAE’s immigration policy and their effect on the country’s travel and tourism industry.