Emirati Craftswomen Strive to Preserve Al Talli, UNESCO-listed Embroidery Art

In a quaint workshop nestled between the towering dunes and rugged mountains of Al Ain, Mariam al-Kalbani's hands move with grace and precision, weaving a vivid tapestry of tradition and culture. Al Talli, an ancient form of embroidery synonymous with Emirati heritage, finds itself at the crossroads of modernization and tradition, teetering on the brink of oblivion. This intricate craft, celebrated on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, encapsulates the essence of Emirati identity, yet faces the threat of fading into history.

Advertisment

Reviving an Ancestral Craft

Al Kalbani, donned in her traditional black abaya, imparts her wisdom to a new generation, hoping to ignite a passion for Al Talli among the youth. With over 15 years of teaching experience, she emphasizes the dedication required to master this craft, noting that proficiency can take years to achieve. The simplest designs require the manipulation of six threads, though more complex patterns can involve up to 50, intertwined with beads and precious metals. Al Kalbani's mission transcends the mere teaching of techniques; it is about instilling a sense of pride and continuity in Emirati culture.

Challenges and Efforts

Advertisment

The rapid pace of change in the UAE, coupled with a dwindling interest among the younger generation, poses significant challenges to the survival of Al Talli. Despite these obstacles, the determination to preserve this craft is evident. Cultural heritage experts, like Mohamed Hassan Abdel Hafez, acknowledge the difficulty in tracing the exact origins of Al Talli but stress the importance of its preservation. Efforts by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi to license certified experts and expand teaching initiatives highlight a proactive approach to safeguarding this intangible heritage.

Community Engagement and Hope for the Future

Community events, such as the Crafts and Traditional Industries Festival in Al Ain, play a crucial role in raising awareness and fostering appreciation for Al Talli among both locals and tourists. Experiences shared by participants, such as American teacher Katie Gaimer who likened an Al Talli workshop to making friendship bracelets, underscore the universal appeal and potential for cross-cultural exchange. The involvement of the youth, as seen in the enthusiasm of accounting student Reem al-Ketbi, offers a glimmer of hope that Al Talli will not only survive but thrive.

As the sun sets on the desert horizon