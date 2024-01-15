en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
UAE

Dubai’s Luxury Real Estate Market Soars, Drawing Wealthy Buyers Globally

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Dubai’s Luxury Real Estate Market Soars, Drawing Wealthy Buyers Globally

As the world continues to grapple with economic uncertainty, Dubai’s luxury real estate market has bucked the trend, experiencing a significant surge in transactions. According to property consultant Knight Frank, the city saw a doubling in the sale of ultra-luxury homes valued at $25 million or more in the previous year, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global destination for luxury living and investment.

Dubai: A Magnet for the Wealthy

The substantial increase in high-end property sales is largely attributed to the city’s magnetic pull on the world’s wealthiest individuals. Drawn to Dubai’s strategic location, world-class amenities, and favorable tax policies, these high-net-worth individuals are choosing to invest in and call Dubai their home. The city’s resilient real estate market, coupled with its unique blend of lifestyle and investment opportunities, continues to captivate the rich, leading to a boom in luxury property transactions.

An Anticipated Rise in Prime Home Prices

According to Knight Frank’s Global Prime Residential Forecast, the worst is likely over for the luxury property segment globally. Prime home prices are set to rise more than previously anticipated in 2024, further amplifying Dubai’s appeal as a hotspot for the wealthy. The city’s property market, bolstered by demand from Chinese buyers, maintains its status as a highly sought-after destination. With the value of transactions reaching Dhs401 billion in 2023, the city’s luxury real estate sector is thriving.

Record-breaking Luxury Home Sales

The fourth quarter of 2023 marked the highest quarterly sales ever recorded for ultra-luxury homes in Dubai. The surge in sales is an affirmation of the city’s growing recognition as a luxury living destination. The data from the top 10 land and apartment deals bear testimony to the robustness of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, with the city’s premium residential properties continuing to be an attractive proposition for the world’s wealthiest.

0
UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

UAE

See more
2 mins ago
Abu Dhabi DCD and ADNOC Collaborate for Enhanced Social Wellbeing
The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in a collaborative effort to enhance social wellbeing and quality of life for employees and the wider community. Strategic Partnership for Wellbeing This landmark agreement, signed by His Excellency Mazen Al
Abu Dhabi DCD and ADNOC Collaborate for Enhanced Social Wellbeing
Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai
4 hours ago
Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
4 hours ago
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
Dubai Entrepreneur Mina Al Sheikhly Carves a Niche with Innovative Mascara Brand
2 hours ago
Dubai Entrepreneur Mina Al Sheikhly Carves a Niche with Innovative Mascara Brand
Gulf News Seminar to Facilitate 'Doing Business in the UAE'
3 hours ago
Gulf News Seminar to Facilitate 'Doing Business in the UAE'
Miral Triumphs with Over 170 Awards, Reinforcing Yas and Saadiyat Island as Premier Destinations
4 hours ago
Miral Triumphs with Over 170 Awards, Reinforcing Yas and Saadiyat Island as Premier Destinations
Latest Headlines
World News
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
18 seconds
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
20 seconds
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
24 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
35 seconds
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
35 seconds
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
37 seconds
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
41 seconds
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
42 seconds
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
49 seconds
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
25 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app