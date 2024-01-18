Dubai's Infrastructure Investments Yield Significant Economic Benefits: RTA

In a move that showcases the power of strategic infrastructure investment, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has announced that investments made between 2006 and 2023 have paid off handsomely. The RTA revealed that the cumulative savings from these projects reached an impressive AED 262 billion, nearly twice the AED 140 billion originally invested.

Advertisment

Infrastructure Investments: A Pathway to Economic Growth

These savings have been realized primarily through the reduction of time and fuel wasted due to traffic congestion. This not only enhances economic productivity but also significantly contributes to environmental sustainability. The wealth of benefits resulting from this investment was underscored during the Dubai International Project Management Forum where the RTA showcased its achievements.

Improved Road Safety and Public Transportation Use

Advertisment

There's more to this success story than just economic savings. The impact of these investments on road safety has been remarkably positive, with a reported 90 per cent decline in accident fatalities. In 2006, the fatality rate stood at 21.9 per 100,000 population. By 2022, this figure had plummeted to a mere 1.9.

Furthermore, the city witnessed an increased use in public and shared transportation services. The number of riders skyrocketed from 95 million in 2006 to nearly half a billion by 2022. This shift towards shared mobility has a profound impact on urban living, contributing to less congested and more liveable cities.

A Glimpse into the Future

Presenting these figures at the forum was Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA. His presentation painted a promising picture of infrastructure development in Dubai, emphasizing the enormous potential of strategic investments in shaping the city's future.