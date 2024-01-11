Dubai Taxi Co PJSC Launches New Service for People of Determination

In a commendable effort to enhance the quality of life for people of determination (POD), the Dubai Taxi Co PJSC (DTC) has introduced a new service, enabling POD to book regular taxis using the DTC App. This initiative is a testament to DTC's commitment to social responsibility and their pursuit of providing inclusive transportation solutions. The service, which is accessible to Sanad cardholders, offers a significant 50% discount, paralleling the specialized service for POD.

Aligning with International Standards

This new service by DTC aligns with international standards, underscoring the government's goals for the integration and empowerment of POD in the community. This commitment to inclusion is not only limited to the local residents but extends to visitors and tourists with disabilities, further augmenting Dubai's reputation as an inclusive city. The service ensures that POD can access taxi services conveniently, thereby enhancing their mobility.

Meeting the Increasing Demand

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, the Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at DTC, spotlighted the company's ongoing endeavors to cater to the needs of POD. Their efforts are in response to the increasing demand for vehicles designed specifically for this demographic. The DTC App offers a diverse range of transportation options and payment methods, ensuring that the needs of all users are met.

24/7 Access to Modern Amenities

The new service offers access to modern vehicles and amenities round the clock, ensuring that POD can book taxis at their convenience. The user-friendly design of the DTC App further simplifies the process, making regular taxi services more accessible for people of determination. This digital service is a clear indicator of DTC's dedication to customer satisfaction, particularly for people of determination, thereby contributing to Dubai's inclusive cityscape.