UAE

Dubai Shopping Festival’s Drone Show: A Skyward Journey Through Time

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Dubai Shopping Festival’s Drone Show: A Skyward Journey Through Time

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), a renowned global event of glamor and grandeur, is once again painting the city’s night skies with a blend of history and futurism. The festival’s iconic drone show, a visual symphony of more than 500 drones, narrates Dubai’s transformative journey from a pearl-diving past to a futuristic metropolis. The show, an integral part of DSF’s vibrant festivities, will run until January 14, starting at 8 pm each evening.

From a Storybook to the Sky

The drone show opens with the visual of a book, a symbolic representation of Dubai as a fairytale unveiling its pearl. As the narrative progresses, it portrays the image of a pearl diver, a nod to the United Arab Emirates’ centuries-old tradition of pearl diving. This historical depiction is juxtaposed with the image of an astronaut reaching for the same pearl, a metaphor for the city’s ambitious vision for the future.

An Extensive Effort Behind the Scenes

According to Kaltham Alshamsi from the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organization behind the event, the drone show is the result of a comprehensive effort by over a hundred employees and months of meticulous planning and testing. The drone arrangements at the takeoff and landing zone, located at Skydive Dubai, are so intricate that they resemble a ‘mini airport for drones.’ The preparation begins a full three hours before the show.

An Immersive Experience Complemented by Fireworks

Adding to the spectacle, a fireworks display at 9 pm complements the drone show. The sky near Ain Dubai is illuminated in an array of colors, offering residents and visitors a breathtaking view. The shows are visible from multiple locations, including Bluewaters Island and JBR, allowing spectators an immersive experience that encapsulates Dubai’s journey through time.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

