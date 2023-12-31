en English
Travel & Tourism

Dubai Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration at Burj Khalifa

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:42 pm EST
Dubai Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration at Burj Khalifa

As the curtain draws on 2023, a sense of palpable anticipation permeates the air. The world turns its gaze towards the United Arab Emirates, specifically the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building globally. The Burj Khalifa, the beacon of architectural prowess, is poised to illuminate the skyline with a grand spectacle of fireworks, LED shows, and waterworks, marking the advent of the New Year.

Unveiling the Grandeur

Preparations for this meticulously orchestrated celebration have involved ten months of painstaking planning. A video shared by the Dubai Media Office lays testimony to the sheer scale of the event. The spectacle will feature a staggering 15,682 pyrotechnics fired from 365 strategic positions across over 2,800 unique locations. Complementing the aerial display, 22,000 gallons of water will be projected into the air, creating a symphony of light and water.

Security Measures & Accessibility

With the event expected to draw large crowds, the Dubai Police have announced road closures around Downtown Dubai starting at 4 PM to ensure public safety. Despite tickets for the live show being sold out, the global audience is not left out. EMAAR Dubai’s official YouTube Channel will live stream the event, allowing enthusiasts worldwide to partake in the festivities virtually.

Embracing Global Traditions

New Year’s Eve is celebrated with unique traditions across different cultures. India sees the burning of an effigy of an old man, symbolizing the discarding of old habits and the ushering of new beginnings. In Spain, people consume twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight, each representing a hope or resolution for the upcoming year. Amid these diverse customs, the Burj Khalifa stands tall, uniting the world in a shared celebration of hope and renewal as we step into the New Year.

Travel & Tourism
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

