Dubai Police Urge Vigilance Against Reckless Stunts, Receive Community Commendation

In a move to enhance public safety, the Dubai Police have issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to be more vigilant regarding their children’s engagement in reckless vehicle stunts. This cautionary statement underlines the significant dangers such behavior poses, not only to those performing the stunts but also to the public. Parents are being called upon to take an active role in preventing such risky activities, contributing to the broader safety of the community.

Commending the Dubai Police

As the police force intensifies its safety measures, it is receiving widespread commendation for its professionalism and the sense of safety it imparts to UAE residents. This appreciation extends across the community, recognizing the police force’s unwavering efforts in maintaining an environment that enables its people to live with dignity and peace.

A Community Member’s Appreciation

An individual named Mukhtar Shamsi has echoed this sentiment through an email, expressing his appreciation for the Dubai Police’s presence and their contribution to the region’s safety. His words serve as a testament to the positive impact of the police force’s efforts, reflecting the gratitude of the community members they strive to protect.

The Green Initiative

Adding to their ongoing efforts to ensure safety, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the launch of a Green Initiative at the COP 28 in Dubai. This initiative is part of the police’s emission reduction program and includes measures such as tree planting, the use of gas for patrol vans, promoting renewable energy, and illuminating communities. Egbetokun is optimistic that this initiative will not only combat climate change but also boost the police force’s capacity to uphold law and order more effectively.