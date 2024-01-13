en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Dubai Police Urge Vigilance Against Reckless Stunts, Receive Community Commendation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Dubai Police Urge Vigilance Against Reckless Stunts, Receive Community Commendation

In a move to enhance public safety, the Dubai Police have issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to be more vigilant regarding their children’s engagement in reckless vehicle stunts. This cautionary statement underlines the significant dangers such behavior poses, not only to those performing the stunts but also to the public. Parents are being called upon to take an active role in preventing such risky activities, contributing to the broader safety of the community.

Commending the Dubai Police

As the police force intensifies its safety measures, it is receiving widespread commendation for its professionalism and the sense of safety it imparts to UAE residents. This appreciation extends across the community, recognizing the police force’s unwavering efforts in maintaining an environment that enables its people to live with dignity and peace.

A Community Member’s Appreciation

An individual named Mukhtar Shamsi has echoed this sentiment through an email, expressing his appreciation for the Dubai Police’s presence and their contribution to the region’s safety. His words serve as a testament to the positive impact of the police force’s efforts, reflecting the gratitude of the community members they strive to protect.

The Green Initiative

Adding to their ongoing efforts to ensure safety, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the launch of a Green Initiative at the COP 28 in Dubai. This initiative is part of the police’s emission reduction program and includes measures such as tree planting, the use of gas for patrol vans, promoting renewable energy, and illuminating communities. Egbetokun is optimistic that this initiative will not only combat climate change but also boost the police force’s capacity to uphold law and order more effectively.

0
Law Safety UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
9 mins ago
UK Dog Owner Defies New Muzzle Law, Risking Jail for Her Bulldog
On January 31, a new law came into effect in the United Kingdom, casting a shadow over XL Bully type dogs and their owners. The law mandates that such dogs must be muzzled in public, registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, and meet specific requirements. Failure to comply could lead to the dogs being
UK Dog Owner Defies New Muzzle Law, Risking Jail for Her Bulldog
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
33 mins ago
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom's Correctional Facilities
38 mins ago
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom's Correctional Facilities
Mumbai Police Swiftly Recovers Visiting Judge's Lost Mobile Phone
29 mins ago
Mumbai Police Swiftly Recovers Visiting Judge's Lost Mobile Phone
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
33 mins ago
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
33 mins ago
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
5 seconds
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
9 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
22 seconds
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
25 seconds
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
40 seconds
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
46 seconds
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
52 seconds
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
54 seconds
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
58 seconds
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
9 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
21 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app