en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability

In a significant move towards sustainability, Dubai, the city of towering skyscrapers and glittering luxury, has announced a comprehensive ban on single-use plastic bags and products. This sweeping initiative, enacted through an Executive Council Resolution, commences on 1st January 2024, as the city amplifies its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

A Transition Beyond Plastic

The ban extends beyond traditional single-use plastic items, encapsulating both plastic and non-plastic disposable products. It’s a regulation that applies to sellers and consumers alike throughout the Emirate of Dubai. Those found flouting this environmentally-conscious mandate face the risk of fines up to Dh2,000. The implementation of this resolution will be spearheaded by the Dubai Municipality, which plans to organize awareness campaigns to promote the adoption of reusable alternatives.

Aster Pharmacy Paves the Way

As Dubai steers towards a culture of mindful consumption and sustainable living, Aster Pharmacy, a subsidiary of the Aster DM Healthcare Group, is already paving the way. With over 230 stores and a staggering annual footfall of 8.7 million people, the pharmacy chain has undertaken significant eco-friendly initiatives. They have transitioned to using 7.4 million recyclable paper bags each year, replacing single-use plastic bags. Furthermore, their store interiors have been refurbished with sustainable, recyclable materials, in a testament to their commitment to the environment.

Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals

Founder & Chairman, Dr. Azad Moopen, has emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. Aster Pharmacy has integrated 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its operations, leading to a commendable reduction of 6,824 tCO2e in greenhouse gas emissions in FY’23. This significant decrease in emissions is a result of the integration of renewable energy into the company’s activities.

Aster DM Healthcare’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts has not gone unnoticed. The company has been recognized with the top ESG rating amongst listed healthcare companies in India by the rating agency CRISIL. The company’s impressive waste management practices have resulted in the substantial recycling of plastic, paper, and e-waste.

In his statement, the CEO of Aster Retail GCC, Mr. N.S Balasubramanium, pointed out that the shift to paper bags and sustainable materials is aligned with the company’s mission to support both the health and well-being of its customers and the environment. This alignment underscores Aster Pharmacy’s position as a leader in championing a cleaner, more sustainable future.

0
Sustainability UAE
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
1 min ago
Conares Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Conares, the second-largest steel manufacturer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced its ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. This commitment is in line with the UAE’s overall goal to reduce carbon emissions by 93 percent within the same timeframe. Aiming for Net Zero Targets As part of
Conares Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Sainsbury's Unveils Smart Charge, Its Own Brand of EV Chargers
54 mins ago
Sainsbury's Unveils Smart Charge, Its Own Brand of EV Chargers
Holcim Fuels Green Growth with Strategic Acquisitions in Europe
57 mins ago
Holcim Fuels Green Growth with Strategic Acquisitions in Europe
Rise in Popularity: South African Wines Win Over British Consumers
7 mins ago
Rise in Popularity: South African Wines Win Over British Consumers
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
12 mins ago
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
Kitchen at Motorworld: A Pricey Ode to Organic, Zero-Waste Dining
26 mins ago
Kitchen at Motorworld: A Pricey Ode to Organic, Zero-Waste Dining
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
20 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
23 seconds
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
27 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
27 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
43 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
52 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
1 min
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
1 min
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
2 mins
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app