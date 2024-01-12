Dubai Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastics: Aster Pharmacy Champions Sustainability

In a significant move towards sustainability, Dubai, the city of towering skyscrapers and glittering luxury, has announced a comprehensive ban on single-use plastic bags and products. This sweeping initiative, enacted through an Executive Council Resolution, commences on 1st January 2024, as the city amplifies its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

A Transition Beyond Plastic

The ban extends beyond traditional single-use plastic items, encapsulating both plastic and non-plastic disposable products. It’s a regulation that applies to sellers and consumers alike throughout the Emirate of Dubai. Those found flouting this environmentally-conscious mandate face the risk of fines up to Dh2,000. The implementation of this resolution will be spearheaded by the Dubai Municipality, which plans to organize awareness campaigns to promote the adoption of reusable alternatives.

Aster Pharmacy Paves the Way

As Dubai steers towards a culture of mindful consumption and sustainable living, Aster Pharmacy, a subsidiary of the Aster DM Healthcare Group, is already paving the way. With over 230 stores and a staggering annual footfall of 8.7 million people, the pharmacy chain has undertaken significant eco-friendly initiatives. They have transitioned to using 7.4 million recyclable paper bags each year, replacing single-use plastic bags. Furthermore, their store interiors have been refurbished with sustainable, recyclable materials, in a testament to their commitment to the environment.

Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals

Founder & Chairman, Dr. Azad Moopen, has emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. Aster Pharmacy has integrated 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its operations, leading to a commendable reduction of 6,824 tCO2e in greenhouse gas emissions in FY’23. This significant decrease in emissions is a result of the integration of renewable energy into the company’s activities.

Aster DM Healthcare’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts has not gone unnoticed. The company has been recognized with the top ESG rating amongst listed healthcare companies in India by the rating agency CRISIL. The company’s impressive waste management practices have resulted in the substantial recycling of plastic, paper, and e-waste.

In his statement, the CEO of Aster Retail GCC, Mr. N.S Balasubramanium, pointed out that the shift to paper bags and sustainable materials is aligned with the company’s mission to support both the health and well-being of its customers and the environment. This alignment underscores Aster Pharmacy’s position as a leader in championing a cleaner, more sustainable future.