Fashion

Dubai Entrepreneur Mina Al Sheikhly Carves a Niche with Innovative Mascara Brand

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Dubai Entrepreneur Mina Al Sheikhly Carves a Niche with Innovative Mascara Brand

In the pulsating heart of the Middle East metropolis, Dubai, beauty entrepreneur Mina Al Sheikhly is making waves with her innovative mascara brand, By Mina AlSheikhly. Infused with her love for beauty, a flame kindled by her parents’ influence, Al Sheikhly’s journey towards establishing her brand is a testament to dedication and innovation.

Roots of the Brand

Al Sheikhly’s passion for beauty was nurtured by her father, an interior designer, and her mother, a successful makeup artist and beauty salon founder. A love for physics and an early career in photography also played a significant role in sculpting her entrepreneurial path. This unique blend of influences led her to create a brand that celebrates inclusivity, catering to varying eye shapes, lash types, and beauty preferences.

By Mina AlSheikhly: An Inclusive Vision

The brand’s core ethos revolves around inclusivity and personalization. Its products are designed to empower every woman by providing a tailored beauty experience. The journey, which started with her family’s relocation from Iraq to Dubai, has culminated in the creation of an Arab-born brand that seeks to make its mark on the global beauty industry.

Breaking the Mold in Beauty

Al Sheikhly stresses the importance of believing in oneself, thorough research, and innovation as the keys to standing out in the beauty industry. This philosophy is reflected in the brand’s latest launch – a vibrant collection of mascaras crafted to promote creativity and a personalized beauty experience. It’s not just about enhancing beauty; it’s about providing a product that each user can truly call their own.

Al Sheikhly’s aspirations extend beyond just business. She hopes to engage in philanthropy to empower Arab women, a goal deeply ingrained in her brand’s mission. The journey of By Mina AlSheikhly is just beginning, with a vision to expand globally and a desire to positively impact the community.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

