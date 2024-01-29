Dubai Airports' Smart Gates: A Record 21 Million Travelers in 2023

Marking a 55% surge from the previous year, the use of biometric technology-equipped smart gates at Dubai airports witnessed a record of over 21 million travelers in 2023. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), which oversees these gates situated at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports, affirmed their effectiveness in expediting immigration procedures.

Biometric Technology: The Game Changer

Employing the most recent advancements in biometric technology, including facial and iris recognition, the smart gates have transformed the process of immigration clearance. These gates have allowed travelers to bypass traditional checkpoints without any assistance from immigration officials, effectively reducing the time spent in airports. The incorporation of facial recognition into the process, particularly, has enabled passengers to get through procedures in mere seconds.

Facial Recognition: The Future of Travel

In a move that underscores the growing importance of technology in the travel industry, Emirates passengers in Concourse B, Terminal 3, are now able to use facial recognition for multiple steps of their journey, including check-in, immigration clearance, and boarding at selected gates. This eliminates the need for physical checks and streamlines the overall travel experience.

Smart Gates: A Contactless Revolution

While some smart gates remain contactless yet require passport or Emirates ID scanning, the latest advancements have rendered the process entirely contactless for UAE and Gulf nationals, residents, and tourists who are eligible for visa-on-arrival and are registered. The inception of e-gates in Dubai dates back to 2002 and has evolved into the smart gates we see today by 2017. The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated this evolution, leading to adjustments that included enhancements in facial recognition technology.