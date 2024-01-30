Breaking Barriers: Gravity Industries Launches First-Ever Jet Suit Race

On February 28, 2024, the world will witness a spectacle of technology and human endeavor – the first-ever jet suit race, courtesy of Gravity Industries. The UK-based tech company, renowned for its pioneering work in turbine-powered personal flight, announced the groundbreaking event as part of the Dubai Boat Show. Taking place between Dubai Harbor and Skydive Dubai, the race holds the promise of a high-intensity, adrenaline-fueled showdown, with participants literally flying to their victory.

Revolutionizing Personal Flight

Gravity Industries stands at the forefront of personal flight innovation with their unique jet suit. This technological marvel incorporates a single turbine integrated with the fuel tank backpack, and four additional turbines fitted onto the arms. Operating the suits requires significant physical strength - pilots have to support their own body weight and maneuver primarily using their arms and shoulders. Despite their hefty retail price of around $483,000, these 1,050 horsepower suits, weighing in at 27 kg (60 lbs), are a testament to the blend of human athleticism and engineering genius.

The Race Format and Safety Measures

The contest will see eight pilots, including Emirati pilot Ahmed Al Shehhi, currently training in the UK, racing against each other. The race format is a circuit race. To ensure the safety of the participants, the suits will be modified with buoyancy aids and protection from drowning. It's a unique competition, where the elements of maneuverability, accuracy, and speed meld together to challenge the competitors, testing the limits of their skills and endurance.

Creating a Spectacle of Intensity and Excitement

Richard Browning, the founder of Gravity Industries, envisages the event as a thrilling spectacle of human and technological accomplishment. His aim is to stir up excitement and intensity, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. As the world awaits this unprecedented event, the Dubai Jet Suit Race stands as a testament to the audacious spirit of innovation, marking a new chapter in the annals of sports and technology.