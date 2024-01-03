en English
Asia

Asia Asia Brand Expands with New Rooftop Venue at Andaz Dubai The Palm

Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Asia Asia Brand Expands with New Rooftop Venue at Andaz Dubai The Palm

The UAE hospitality pioneer, Solutions Group, has expanded its award-winning Asia Asia brand with a new rooftop destination at Andaz Dubai The Palm, part of the World of Hyatt Boundless Collection. This new addition to the Asia Asia portfolio blends a sleek Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge, reflecting the ancient Spice Route theme.

Spectacular Views and Intricate Design

Strategically located on Palm Jumeirah, the terrace of this new venue provides an unrivaled view of iconic landmarks such as the Burj Al Arab and Atlantis The Royal, along with the mesmerizing Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline. The venue stretches over a 10,000 square foot area featuring a dining room and an al fresco terrace. The interiors are tastefully decorated with artifacts, art, and furniture imported from Southern Thailand and Asia, providing an authentic Asian ambiance.

Culinary Delights and Vibrant Social Lineup

Complementing the ambiance are live cooking stations, an open kitchen, and bar areas. The menu, meticulously curated by Culinary Director Rob Rathbone, presents a unique blend of Pan-Asian dishes. A limited edition New Era tasting menu is also available for patrons looking for an exclusive culinary journey. Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah doesn’t just stop at providing an exceptional dining experience. It also hosts a variety of social events, including ladies’ night and the Saturday Go Geisha brunch, ensuring a lively social scene.

Asia Asia’s Continuous Expansion

Solutions Group, known for its dynamic portfolio across various hospitality divisions, has been recognized for its innovative and sophisticated offerings that cater to a diverse and experience-driven sector. The Asia Asia brand has been steadily expanding across the emirates with its second outpost in Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, and its third in Business Bay, Dubai. The 2023 refurbishment and expansion reflect the brand’s evolution and commitment to offering an elegant and immersive dining experience. Reservations for the new venue at Palm Jumeirah are now open.

0
Asia UAE
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

