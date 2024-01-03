en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Al Wathba Custom Show: An Automotive Adventure at the Sheikh Zayed Festival

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Al Wathba Custom Show: An Automotive Adventure at the Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Al Wathba Custom Show, a landmark event at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, is setting the stage for a thrilling adventure in the world of automobiles. The exhibition, an annual spectacle that runs until March 3, 2024, offers a unique platform for automotive enthusiasts to delve into the captivating universe of classic cars and 4×4 vehicle refurbishments and upgrades.

Car Customisation Takes Centre Stage

The show features competitions that span three categories: ‘Car Customisation’ for vehicles with all parts manufactured post-1981, ‘Classic Cars’ for those crafted in 1980 or earlier, and ‘Car Refurbishment’. The Al Wathba Custom Show also offers tailored workshops on car engine customisation and dedicated areas for showcasing modified vehicles. These sessions serve as a knowledge-sharing platform for car modification aficionados and provide an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry.

A Panel of International Judges

The car projects are evaluated under stringent criteria by a panel of judges from the UAE, UK, and Thailand. The judging process spans four competition stages, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of each vehicle. Winners walk away with valuable prizes, bolstering the spirit of competition and innovation.

Sheikh Zayed Festival: A Cultural Melting Pot

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, open to visitors until March 9, 2024, is an event encompassing more than just automotive marvels. It offers a diverse range of cultural, educational, and entertainment programs suitable for all age groups. Visitors also stand a chance to win cash prizes and enjoy an array of dining options. The festival, extending its hours on weekends and holidays, provides a family-friendly atmosphere that blends culture and entertainment.

0
Automotive UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
4 mins ago
Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours
In an unexpected turn of events, Malaysian automaker Perodua is currently grappling with a complaint from a customer, S Nagakanni, whose newly purchased Perodua Bezza malfunctioned just eight hours after its acquisition. The incident, which occurred in October, has since been a point of ongoing dialogue between Nagakanni and Perodua. The vehicle, bought at a
Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours
2024 Chevrolet Silverado: Significant Updates and Pricing Changes
24 mins ago
2024 Chevrolet Silverado: Significant Updates and Pricing Changes
Scott Steinhardt Takes Helm as President of Stertil-Koni USA Inc.
26 mins ago
Scott Steinhardt Takes Helm as President of Stertil-Koni USA Inc.
Squad Mobility's Solar City Micro EV: The Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility
12 mins ago
Squad Mobility's Solar City Micro EV: The Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility
Brierley Hill Police’s Swift Action Recovers Stolen Car and Curbs Motoring Offences
15 mins ago
Brierley Hill Police’s Swift Action Recovers Stolen Car and Curbs Motoring Offences
General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike
17 mins ago
General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike
Latest Headlines
World News
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
58 seconds
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins
1 min
Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins
Embracing ADHD: The Journey of Jessica McCabe
1 min
Embracing ADHD: The Journey of Jessica McCabe
Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities
1 min
Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
2 mins
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
Olympian Ilona Maher Champions Body Positivity by Normalizing Cellulite
2 mins
Olympian Ilona Maher Champions Body Positivity by Normalizing Cellulite
UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator
Maharashtra's Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening
2 mins
Maharashtra's Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening
Ronaldo's FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Ronaldo's FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
12 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
14 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
33 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
41 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app