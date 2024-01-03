Al Wathba Custom Show: An Automotive Adventure at the Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Al Wathba Custom Show, a landmark event at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, is setting the stage for a thrilling adventure in the world of automobiles. The exhibition, an annual spectacle that runs until March 3, 2024, offers a unique platform for automotive enthusiasts to delve into the captivating universe of classic cars and 4×4 vehicle refurbishments and upgrades.

Car Customisation Takes Centre Stage

The show features competitions that span three categories: ‘Car Customisation’ for vehicles with all parts manufactured post-1981, ‘Classic Cars’ for those crafted in 1980 or earlier, and ‘Car Refurbishment’. The Al Wathba Custom Show also offers tailored workshops on car engine customisation and dedicated areas for showcasing modified vehicles. These sessions serve as a knowledge-sharing platform for car modification aficionados and provide an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry.

A Panel of International Judges

The car projects are evaluated under stringent criteria by a panel of judges from the UAE, UK, and Thailand. The judging process spans four competition stages, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of each vehicle. Winners walk away with valuable prizes, bolstering the spirit of competition and innovation.

Sheikh Zayed Festival: A Cultural Melting Pot

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, open to visitors until March 9, 2024, is an event encompassing more than just automotive marvels. It offers a diverse range of cultural, educational, and entertainment programs suitable for all age groups. Visitors also stand a chance to win cash prizes and enjoy an array of dining options. The festival, extending its hours on weekends and holidays, provides a family-friendly atmosphere that blends culture and entertainment.