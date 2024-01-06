Ajman Police Reunite Lost Girl with Family in Record Time

In a display of commendable promptness, the Ajman Police have successfully reunited a lost 9-year-old girl with her family within record time. The child, who has special needs, was found wandering alone in the Al Rashidiya area of Ajman. The police, who spotted her during their security patrol, immediately took her into their custody.

Swift Action Ensures Safety

Once in the care of the authorities, the police managed to calm the scared child down and brought her to the city’s comprehensive police station. A social worker from the Social Support Center in Ajman was summoned to provide the necessary care for the child and facilitate communication with her. The girl, referred to by the police as a ‘child of determination’, was in perfect health, despite the distressing incident.

Family Reunited in Record Time

Thanks to the diligent efforts of the Ajman Police, the identification and contact of the girl’s family were accomplished within thirty minutes. The family, upon receiving the news, arrived at the police station to collect their daughter. The entire process, from the moment the girl was reported missing to the time she was reunited with her family, took less than an hour. This swift action by the authorities has been lauded for its efficiency and sensitivity.

The Need for Vigilance

In the aftermath of the incident, Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, the Head of the City Comprehensive Police Station, emphasized the importance of families being vigilant in monitoring their children, particularly those with special needs. He urged families to protect their children and prevent such situations from arising in the future, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in ensuring the safety and well-being of all children.