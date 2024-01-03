en English
Travel & Tourism

Ajith Kumar’s Dubai Holiday Sparks Excitement among Fans

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Ajith Kumar's Dubai Holiday Sparks Excitement among Fans

Renowned Tamil cinema actor Ajith Kumar, known for his charismatic performances and affectionately called ‘Thala’ by his fans, was recently seen holidaying in Dubai with his family. The star is currently on a break from shooting his highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and backed by Lyca Productions. The actor’s Dubai trip has created a buzz among fans, and social media platforms are abuzz with videos of Ajith’s encounters with his ardent followers.

Fan Encounters in Dubai

Ajith, along with his wife Shalini and their son Aadvik, has been frequently encountering fans during their Dubai holiday. The actor’s unassuming nature and down-to-earth demeanor have once again won hearts as he graciously posed for photos with his fans. Fans gathered at the port, excitedly calling out ‘Thala’ as they spotted the star waving back from a yacht. Moments like these, including Ajith’s yacht ride and instances where he is seen with his family getting into their car or a buggy, are being widely shared and celebrated on social media.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ – A New Venture

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ is a break from Ajith’s previous collaborations, and the director Magizh Thirumeni’s expertise in thriller movies has only heightened the anticipation for the film. The movie also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Leo in pivotal roles. Prior to his Dubai visit, Ajith was in Azerbaijan shooting significant parts of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ with his co-stars. The film, being produced on a massive scale by Lyca Productions, is expected to be released in 2024.

Ajith’s Journey Continues

Following the major success of Ajith’s previous film, ‘Thunivu’, directed by H Vinoth, and a personal bike trip, the star began working on ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’. ‘Thunivu’ is currently available for streaming on Netflix. As Ajith continues his journey in the world of cinema, each step he takes – be it a new film, a personal trip, or an encounter with fans – creates a ripple in the industry and among his fan base. The anticipation for ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ and the actor’s subsequent projects continues to build, mirroring the actor’s own journey of perseverance and determination.

Travel & Tourism
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

