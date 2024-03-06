UA Little Rock Hosts Insightful Ukraine Panel: Experts and Local Voices Discuss War's Impact

On March 12, UA Little Rock Downtown becomes the nexus for a poignant discussion titled "Two Years Later: Past, Present, and Future of Ukraine," commemorating the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This panel, comprising academia and local Ukrainian voices, aims to dissect the ongoing conflict's multifaceted impact. Scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 333 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, the event promises a comprehensive exploration of Ukraine's current state.

Expert Insights and Local Experiences

Dr. Eric Wiebelhaus-Brahm, a professor of public affairs, alongside Dr. Marta Cieslak, director of UA Little Rock Downtown, are set to provide an academic perspective on the crisis. Their analysis will be enriched by the personal narratives of Dr. Oleksiy Gudz from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Dr. Kateryna Pitchford from Central Baptist College, both of whom will share their firsthand experiences of the war's devastating effects on their lives and those of their families.

Community Engagement and Accessibility

The panel is designed to be an inclusive event, free and open to the public, ensuring that the community can engage directly with the issues at hand. With parking available at the Central Arkansas Library System "Library Square" parking garage and parking tickets validated for attendees, the organizers have made every effort to make this event accessible to all interested parties.

Future Directions and Reflections

Under the moderation of Dr. Jess Porter, executive director of the Center for Arkansas History and Culture, the discussion is expected to not only reflect on the past two years but also to speculate on the future trajectory of Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. This event serves as a unique opportunity for communal learning and reflection, offering a platform for voices that are often unheard in the broader discourse on war and peace.

As UA Little Rock Downtown prepares to host this significant panel, participants and attendees alike are poised to contribute to a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding Ukraine's present situation and its implications for the future. Such discussions are vital in fostering a well-informed community, capable of engaging with global issues with empathy and insight.