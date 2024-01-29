Two-Year-Old Scottish Boy Becomes Youngest to Reach Everest's Base Camp

A two-year-old Scottish boy, Carter Dallas, may have just inked his name into the annals of world records, becoming the youngest person to reach the base camp of Mount Everest. Carter accomplished this feat carried by his father, Ross, with his mother, Jade, alongside them. This expedition was part of a year-long journey across Asia that the family undertook after renting out their home in Scotland.

A Year-Long Adventure Across Asia

The family's adventure began in 2023 when they purchased three one-way tickets and set off to explore the continent. Their stops included India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. They celebrated Carter's birthday in Singapore and spent their Christmas in Malaysia. The family prepared for their journey by packing food, jackets, and sleeping bags.

Conquering Everest's Base Camp

The pinnacle of their journey occurred in October of the previous year when the family climbed to the base camp of Mount Everest. Located 17,598ft above sea level, the base camp presented a significant challenge. However, Carter reportedly coped remarkably well with the altitude, even better than his parents, who experienced slight altitude sickness. The family completed the trek wearing their normal trainers, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Setting A New Record

Upon reaching the base camp, the family hoped that Carter's achievement could surpass the record set by four-year-old Zara from the Czech Republic. Before Zara, the record was held by five-year-old Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo, who made the climb in 2023. If confirmed, Carter will become the youngest person ever to have reached Everest's base camp. Nonetheless, the family's motive was not solely about setting records. Their year-long journey was about exposing Carter to different cultures and languages, and inspiring others to explore the world.