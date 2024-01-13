en English
Transportation

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Enhance International Cargo Transportation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Enhance International Cargo Transportation

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, two Central Asian countries, have embarked on a mission to enhance their international cargo transportation systems. In a meeting that took place on January 10th, an expert group from both nations convened to discuss the optimization of fees and charges for drivers involved in road transport. This meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement to expedite a governmental pact that will simplify visa procedures for truckers, thus facilitating more efficient and quicker cross-border movement.

Streamlining Fees and Visa Procedures

The representatives of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan considered the issues of fees and payments from drivers engaged in road transportation. They reached a consensus on reducing bureaucratic hurdles and making it easier for truck drivers to cross borders. The agreement is expected to benefit the trucking industry significantly, reducing red tape and unnecessary delays. Turkmenistan also revealed its intention to adopt Uzbekistan’s E-permit system, a digital platform that allows for the online exchange of permit forms, thus enhancing efficiency and minimizing paperwork.

Adopting the E-Permit System

The Turkmen side expressed considerable interest in learning from Uzbekistan’s digital E-Permit system. This system enables the online exchange of permit forms, making the process faster and more streamlined. The adoption of this system by Turkmenistan will mark a significant step towards digitalization and efficiency in the cargo transportation sector between the two countries.

Progress Made: Introduction of the e-TIR System

This attempt at enhancing cargo transport efficiency is not the first between these two nations. In June, they implemented a digital freight transport system known as e-TIR, contributing to better and quicker goods clearance at their borders. This system has already proven its worth by simplifying the customs process and reducing waiting times, thereby boosting the efficiency of international cargo transportation. The recent moves are expected to further strengthen the digital infrastructure and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, paving the way for seamless and efficient cargo transportation.

Transportation Turkmenistan Uzbekistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

