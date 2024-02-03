Subscribe

0

#Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's Cotton Triumph: Turkmenabat Factory Sets New Production Milestones

Turkmenabat Cotton Spinning Factory in Turkmenistan hits production milestone, manufacturing nearly 5,884 tons of cotton yarn in 2023. The factory's success boosts national textile industry, with more than $300 million investment planned for expansion.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Turkmenistan's Cotton Triumph: Turkmenabat Factory Sets New Production Milestones

In the heart of Turkmenistan's Lebap region, the Turkmenabat Cotton Spinning Factory has emerged as a significant force in the textile industry, setting new production records in 2023. A testament to the country's burgeoning industrial prowess, the factory manufactured nearly 5,884 tons of cotton yarn, creating goods valued at over 45.3 million Turkmen manat, equivalent to approximately $12.9 million.

Fulfilling Domestic and International Demand

Integral to the factory's success is its distribution strategy. Finished products from the factory reached a total of 2,727 tons, with a significant portion catering to the domestic market. Turkmenistan itself consumed 1,789 tons of the output, demonstrating the growing local demand for home-grown, high-quality textile products. The remaining 938 tons found their way to international markets, marking the factory's growing footprint on the global textile scene.

A Workforce Powering Industry

The success of the Turkmenabat Cotton Spinning Factory is not just a story of numbers and production milestones. It is a testament to the efforts of the over 580 employees who ensure the steady output of cotton yarn. Their dedication and hard work played a crucial role in maintaining the factory's production levels throughout the challenging year.

Looking Ahead: Ambitious Expansion Plans

But Turkmenistan is not resting on its laurels. Looking ahead, the country has charted an ambitious investment strategy, set to inject more than $300 million into the textile industry. The plan includes the completion of over 30 projects by 2025, with a focus on expanding existing capacity and constructing over ten new manufacturing facilities. As Turkmenistan leverages its current industrial base, it stands on the cusp of a new era of growth, poised to become a formidable player in the global textile industry.