In the western province of Balkan, Turkmenistan, a chilling practice has been introduced under the guise of moral purity and preventing teenage pregnancies: mandatory gynecological examinations to verify the virginity of school girls up to the age of 16. The enforcement of these checks, carried out without consent from students or their families, is suspected to be linked to a rise in teenage pregnancies in the region.

A Nighttime Curfew and Unofficial Surveillance

Residents of Turkmenistan's Balkan Province now face an unofficial nighttime curfew, prohibiting them from leaving their homes after 9 pm. This restriction was imposed by the police earlier this month, with state employees risking job loss if they breach the rules. The move is said to maintain peace, ensure rest, and address concerns over alleged disappearances of young people, particularly women.

Mandatory Virginity Tests and Public Ridicule

In an unprecedented move, all female high-school students in Balkan Province must now undergo mandatory virginity tests. These examinations aim to evaluate the morality of the students and prevent teen pregnancies. The girls who fail these tests are reported to security services, and their parents face public ridicule. Police monitor the mobile phones of girls who have had intercourse, and those identified are placed on a special list.

Vanishing Beauty Salons and Home-Based Procedures

In line with the increased scrutiny on women's appearances, beauty salons have virtually disappeared in Turkmenistan. Procedures are now carried out at home or in secret at night to evade surveillance. Police conduct sudden inspections in schools, checking girls' appearances and sending those suspected of having lost their virginity for intimate checks.

Women's rights activists condemn these practices as absurd and humiliating, emphasizing that virginity tests cannot accurately determine a girl's purity. As Turkmenistan remains one of the most repressive countries globally, these measures have intensified control across the province, infringing on the rights and privacy of its citizens.

The situation in Balkan Province is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's rights and bodily autonomy, not just in Turkmenistan, but around the world. As the global community strives for progress, stories like these serve as a sobering reminder of the work that still lies ahead.

