Energy

Turkmenistan Amplifies Renewable Energy Efforts with New Power Plants

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Turkmenistan Amplifies Renewable Energy Efforts with New Power Plants

In a decisive move towards sustainable energy, Turkmenistan is ramping up its renewable energy efforts with the inception of a new solar and wind power plant in the Gyzylarbat district of the Balkan region. This plant, anticipated to hold a potency of 10 megawatts, is a significant feature of the ‘Concept for the Development of the Regions of the Turkmen ‘Altyn Asyr’ Lake in 2019-2025′.

Modernization of Power Infrastructure

In addition to this, Turkmenistan is in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art gas-steam power plant in the Turkmenbashi district. With a projected production capacity of 1,574 megawatts, it is set to become the second most potent power facility in the country. These initiatives are not solely focused on reinforcing the domestic electricity supply but also aim to amplify Turkmenistan’s potential to export electricity to international markets.

Towards Greener Energy

These ventures underscore the country’s commitment to modernizing its electric power industry with a clear focus on establishing waste-free production and mitigating environmental pollution. With 12 power plants currently in operation, Turkmenistan boasts a total power generation capacity of 7,000 megawatts, signifying a significant commitment to fortifying its power infrastructure.

The Impact on Turkmenistan

The new power plants are poised to not only enhance the electricity supply to settlements but also magnify electricity exports to foreign markets. This underlines the substantial strides Turkmenistan is making in renewable energy and power infrastructure development, setting an example for other countries in the region and beyond.

Energy Turkmenistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

