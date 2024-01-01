Yunus Emre Institute: Pioneering Global Dissemination of Turkish Culture

In the centennial year of the Republic of Türkiye, the Yunus Emre Institute has emerged as a significant force in the global propagation of Turkish culture, language, and heritage. Stretching its reach far and wide, the Institute has established over 90 representations in more than 60 countries, and has been instrumental in organizing numerous activities to promote Turkish culture across an array of fields such as literature, art, history, cinema, and cuisine.

Global Initiatives

These initiatives have seen the Institute partake in sports diplomacy at an NBA match in the United States and foster gastro diplomacy across continents. Turkish Film Week programs and events centered around popular Turkish TV series have also been part of the Institute’s cultural endeavors. Furthermore, the Institute has commemorated important figures and anniversaries recognized by UNESCO, contributing to the preservation of global heritage.

Expansion and Recognition

In 2023, the Institute significantly expanded its international activities, particularly in Asia, South America, the Middle East, and South Asia. In recognition of its cultural contributions, the Institute was awarded the State Superior Honor Medal in Romania, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral relations. The Institute’s educational efforts are just as commendable. In-person and online Turkish courses, the Tercihim Türkçe Project, the Turkish Teaching Portal, and Turkology field activities have met the growing global interest in Turkish culture and language.

Looking Ahead

As Türkiye approaches its second century in 2024, the Institute aims to further expand its reach and foster lasting connections through the Turkish language. Yunus Emre Institute President Şeref Ateş emphasized the role of the Institute in promoting Türkiye’s cultural heritage and tourism potential. The goal is to continue increasing the number of people devoted to Turkish culture worldwide, thus creating a global network of cultural ambassadors for Türkiye.