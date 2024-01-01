Yunus Emre Institute Enhances Global Influence in Turkish Culture Promotion

Marking a hundred years of the Republic of Turkey, the Yunus Emre Institute has amplified its efforts to promote Turkish culture and language globally. With over 90 representations in more than 60 countries, the Institute has diversified its activities to cover literature, art, history, cinema, and gastronomy. This initiative aims to fortify the international position of Turkish culture while celebrating the Republic’s centennial.

Spreading Turkish Culture Through Diplomacy

Among its various strategies, the Institute has engaged in sports diplomacy, such as during an NBA match in the United States, and gastro diplomacy across different continents. It has been acknowledged with the State Superior Honor Medal in Romania for strengthening bilateral relations through cultural activities. The Institute has also organized events commemorating significant figures and anniversaries declared by UNESCO.

Teaching Turkish to the World

Online and in-person Turkish language courses, the Tercihim Turkce Project, the Turkish Teaching Portal, and Turkology activities have introduced millions to the Turkish language and culture. These programs have successfully catered to the escalating global demand.

Looking Forward: The Institute’s Future Plans

As Turkey steps into its second century in 2024, the Yunus Emre Institute aims to establish deeper connections through the Turkish language, making Turkey a focal point for foreigners. Institute President, Seref Ates, reflected on the 14-year journey and shared future plans, highlighting the aim to increase the number of people committed to Turkish culture and the Turkish language globally. The Institute’s philosophy revolves around constructing cultural bridges and reinforcing the ‘Turkey brand’ on the international stage.